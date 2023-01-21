Former PML-N lawmaker Pir Aminul Hasnat joins PTI

Former PML-N lawmaker Pir Aminul Hasnat Shah — a renowned political figure in Central Punjab — announced on Saturday that he has joined the PTI.

The development was made public in a press conference by PTI leaders Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and Hasnat in Sargodha’s Bhera city.

While announcing his decision to switch allegiances, Hasnat said that over the years “a number of reasons kept coming up [to leave PML-N] and then a few things came to light”.

He went on to say that Qureshi was a highly respected person in his family. “We always look up to him as the head of the family.”

“I pray that my upcoming journey of life and politics will be spent in a good manner so that no one has any complaints when [I’m] going,” he added.

Meanwhile, introducing the new party member, Qureshi said that he shared “spiritual and cordial” relations with Hasnat’s family for a long period of time.

“He has both the political and religious experience that adds to the list of his services for the country,” he added.

Umar, on the other hand, expressed hope that Hasnat’s addition will help the party strengthen its political hold in the region around Sargodha and other areas of Central Punjab.

Chaudhry welcomed Hasnat and said in a tweet, “Pir sahab and his family has influence across Pakistan, including Sargodha and Rawalpindi divisions, and overseas as well.”

Separately, in an interview with BBC Urdu, Chaudhry said that five to six more PML-N leaders were expected to join PTI soon.

Preparations for elections begin in Punjab

The move comes as both PML-N and PTI prepare for elections in Punjab following the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

Last week, the Punjab Assembly (PA) stood dissolved as PTI Chairman Imran Khan has vowed to disassociate himself from the “current corrupt political system” by quitting the two assemblies where he is in power.

A caretaker CM has not yet been appointed in the province due to the deadlock between the government and the opposition.

Earlier today, Dawn quoted Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah — who is on a visit to London — as saying that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan soon and personally pick candidates for the polls.

“PML-N will participate in the upcoming election with full enthusiasm. The initial preparations have started, and [Sharif] has held consultations in the UK and Pakistan,” the minister said.

He added a parliamentary board is being finalised and people will be invited to apply to the board.

The minister said Sharif will chair the board’s meetings in Pakistan. “Just like in the 2013 and 2018 elections where he [Mr Sharif] interviewed each candidate in himself, he will do the same for the next election.”

On January 15, Nawaz Sharif, while attending an important party meeting via video link from London, had directed its leaders and workers to start preparing for elections in Punjab and pledged that the federal coalition would not be “blackmailed” by the PTI chief’s demand to hold snap elections in the country.