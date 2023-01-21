Bitcoin rises 2.3pc to $23,199

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Bitcoin rose 2.3 per cent to $23,199 at 10:07 GMT on Saturday, adding $521 to its previous close.
Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 40.6 per cent from the year’s low of $16,496 on January 1.
Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 0.58pc to $1,668.1 on Saturday, adding $9.7 to its previous close.