January 21, 2023

Bitcoin rises 2.3pc to $23,199

Reuters Published January 21, 2023

Bitcoin rose 2.3 per cent to $23,199 at 10:07 GMT on Saturday, adding $521 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 40.6 per cent from the year’s low of $16,496 on January 1.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 0.58pc to $1,668.1 on Saturday, adding $9.7 to its previous close.

