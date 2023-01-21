DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 21, 2023

PML-N plans sit-in on GT Road to counter ‘fake’ case against 234 people

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published January 21, 2023 Updated January 21, 2023 11:33am

GUJRAT: The Kotla group of the PML-N has announced staging a sit-in on Sunday (tomorrow), blocking the GT Road, against the registration of what it termed a baseless case against 234 innocent people on the charges of attacking PML-Q leader Chaudhry Musa Elahi over the controversy involving inauguration and renaming of Kotla hospital.

The party workers from across the district have been asked by their local leadership to gather on the GT Road near the Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) offices on January 22 (Sunday) to stage a sit-in and blocking the road for traffic against the “highhandedness” of the local authorities, ex-MPA Shabeer Kotla told Dawn on Friday.

Speaking at a gathering of party’s local leaders and ex-parliamentarians from across the district at his Kotla Dera on Friday, MNA Abid Raza, also divisional president of the PML-N, alleged the police and the district administration had become a party to the Kotla hospital issue by not taking any action against those involved in firing on the public.

He said an application for the registration of a case against Musa Elahi and others had also been filed by the MNA’s brother Shabeer Kotla, but to no avail so far.

Instead, he said, the police had registered a case against the people who had gathered to lodge protest against “illegal” act of renaming the Kotla hospital as Zahoor Elahi Shaheed Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, which was neither an approved scheme, nor any funds were allocated for it by the government.

He said none of the officials concerned of the health department and district administration were present at the hospital’s “inauguration ceremony”, which was a proof that the scheme had no legal or official status.

Mr Kotla said that he had got a go-ahead from the senior party leadership as well as the local ranks before announcing the the sit-in to be staged tomorrow.

He demanded a stern legal action against Gujrat District Police Officer Ghazanfar Shah, Kharian DSP Mian Riaz and Kaskrali Station House Officer Tanveer Abbas Bhatti, for allegedly becoming a tool of the PML-Q leadership, instead of acting as per law.

He announced that the sit-in would not be called off until the quashing of the “fake” case against “innocent people”, registration of a case as per the application filed by his brother and legal action against the three police officers.

Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Seeing sense
Updated 21 Jan, 2023

Seeing sense

Further delay in repairing the relationship with the IMF will only exacerbate the political price PML-N will have to pay.
Out of exile
21 Jan, 2023

Out of exile

EXILE is nothing new for Pakistan’s political class. Leaders have often slipped away to safer foreign climes...
Toshakhana gifts
21 Jan, 2023

Toshakhana gifts

THE government shocked the Lahore High Court this week when during a hearing of a petition seeking past details of...
Consensus on Karachi
Updated 20 Jan, 2023

Consensus on Karachi

The parties that have been given a mandate by Karachi’s people need to reach an agreement on improving the lives of the residents.
Forced conversions
20 Jan, 2023

Forced conversions

THE laments of Pakistani Hindu families losing one young girl after another to what they allege are forced...
Confused policy
20 Jan, 2023

Confused policy

RECENT statements by two major political leaders have underlined the perception that there is no political agreement...