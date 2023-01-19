Punjab police to post one female SHO in every district

RAWALPINDI: In an attempt to enhance role of women police officers, the Punjab police have decided to post one female SHO whom the district police officer thinks fit for the job.

In his regard, the inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab has directed all regional police officers (RPOs), city police officers (CPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) to post one female SHO in each district.

Women help desks had been established at the police station but are not active. All urban police stations in big cities and districts should have a woman officer to assist and attend to the complaints of female victims and applicants.

The IGP has also sought report on the compliance with his directions by Friday.

