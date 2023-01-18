DAWN.COM Logo

PTI slams govt for not making Toshakhana record public

Ikram Junaidi Published January 18, 2023 Updated January 18, 2023 09:05am

ISLAMABAD: The PTI on Tuesday criticised the federal government for not making public the 50-year record of Toshakhana gifts despite Lahore High Court’s orders, saying if the record was made public it would expose all the “thieves” of the country.

The LHC had last month directed the federal government to submit details of Toshakhana gifts received by the rulers and bureaucrats from foreign dignitaries since creation of the country. The court also directed the government to submit the details by Jan 16 and also sought records pertaining to purchase of these assets since 1947.

According to a statement issued by PTI’s central media secretariat on Tuesday, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar and Information Secretary Farrukh Habib said party Chairman Imran Khan had disclosed the record of all gifts he had received from Toshakhana, while the federal government was resisting the LHC orders fearing that it could put the coalition government in trouble.

Mr Umar asked why the government was reluctant to hand over the 50-year record of Toshakhana being sought by the court? “The legs of all thieves are trembling as the disclosure of the details of Toshakhana gifts will expose them,” he said.

Mr Habib said the PTI chairman had made public what he had taken from Toshakhana after making payment in accordance with the law.

However, he said, the coalition government was not submitting the record of Toshakhana to the LHC since the creation of the country because it could open their own cases.

Published in Dawn, January 18th, 2023

Lugal Akkad
Jan 18, 2023 08:29am
They already made it public IKN even took away the cuff links and pens.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam2uel
Jan 18, 2023 09:21am
What we are looking for is recent toshakhsna records of pti government please don't cover up by bringing last 60 years records. Ik is no more Sadiq and ameen
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Jan 18, 2023 09:52am
First talk about your period and then ask for 50 years record
Reply Recommend 0
Farrukh
Jan 18, 2023 10:01am
At the time when the news broke about Imran Khan selling off the state gift watch, Shahbaz Gill came on air and said that the details of gifts received by Imran Khan cannot be disclosed because that information is classified under "state secrets". And when this news continued being discussed against the wishes of Imran Khan did he then shamelessly said "Mera gift meri marzi". PTI is a bunch of small time punks artificially propelled to high prominence which they don't have the grace to handle.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtirian Hozmydadi
Jan 18, 2023 10:01am
Shocking to hear Imran Khan has been selling gifts given to his office as constitutional head of the country! PM Modi always donates to charity and organisations for betterment of citizens. Most recent was towards girls education.
Reply Recommend 0

