Today's Paper | January 18, 2023

20 bottled water brands not fit for consumption

Jamal Shahid Published January 18, 2023 Updated January 18, 2023 06:55am

ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday declared 20 brands of bottled water unsafe for human consumption.

The government of Pakistan has directed Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) for quarterly monitoring of bottled and mineral water brands and to publicise the results for awareness of public health.

For the quarter from October to December of the year 2022, 168 samples of mineral/bottled water brands were collected from 22 cities.

Comparison of test results with the bottled water quality standards of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has revealed that 20 brands were unsafe for human consumption due to microbial, chemical or both types of contamination.

The twelve brands such as Best Natural, Excellent Natural, Klear, Pinar, Neno, Ice Drop, Premium Safa, Orwell, Indus, Minwa Kashaf, Barsay, and Nayab Pure Life were found to be unsafe due to presence of higher levels of sodium. Another two brands, Excellent Natural and Aqua One, were found unsafe due to presence of high level of potassium than the permissible limit, and one brand Nayab Pure Life were found unsafe due to presence of high level of TDS than the permissible limit.

PCRWR named another eight brands such as Alfa Premium, Isberg, Aqua pack, Sip up, Ever pure, Noble, and Neno, Asha were found microbiologically contaminated and thus were declared unsafe for drinking purpose.

PCRWR warned the general public was encouraged to look at the detailed report to know about the status of water quality of bottled water brands they consumed.

Published in Dawn, January 18th, 2023

