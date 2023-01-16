DAWN.COM Logo

Bomb blast at Congo church claims 10 lives

January 16, 2023

BENI: A bomb killed at least 10 people and wounded 39 others after ripping through a church in eastern DR Congo on Sunday in an attack, which was later claimed by militant Islamic State (IS) group.

Details of the attack are hazy, but Congolese military spokesman Antony Mualushayi said the “terrorist act” happened in a Pentecostal church in North Kivu province’s Kasindi, a town on the border with Uganda.

A Kenyan was arrested following the bomb blast, he added, although the perpetrator of the attack in the turbulent region remains unclear.

The explosion killed at least 10 people and wounded 39, Mualushayi said, revising up an initial death toll of five. Both tolls were provisional, he said.

39 injured as IS claims responsibility

Joel Kitausa, a local civil-society figure, also put the death toll at 10. Kitausa said 58 people were wounded.

The DRC’s communications ministry earlier said on social media that the attack was apparently carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces, which the Islamic State group claims as its affiliate in central Africa.

The ADF is one of the deadliest of the over 120 armed groups in eastern DRC, many of which are the legacy of regional wars that flared at the turn of the 21st century. It has been accused of slaughtering thousands of Congolese civilians and carrying out bomb attacks in Uganda.

Mualushayi said investigations were ongoing into church bombing.

In a statement on Telegram account, the IS later claimed the responsibility of the bomb attack.

‘More lethal’

In 2021, the US labelled the ADF a “foreign terrorist organisation” with links to the militant IS group. The militia is active mainly in North Kivu and neighbouring Ituri province.

The same year, a joint Congolese-Ugandan military operation began targeting the ADF inside the DRC. But attacks have continued.

A report by independent experts for the UN Security Council released in December said the ADF had “continued its geographic expansion” despite the Congolese-Ugandan military operation, killing at least 370 civilians since April 2022.

It also warned that the ADF was changing tactics: opting for “more visible and more lethal” bomb attacks in urban areas.

In April last year, according to the independent UN experts, a woman detonated a suicide vest in a bar in North Kivu’s capital Goma. Six people died in the attack and 16 more were wounded.

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2023

