DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 02, 2022

Soldier martyred in Congo during UN mission

Amin Ahmed Published October 2, 2022 Updated October 2, 2022 07:52am
HAVALDAR Babar Siddique
HAVALDAR Babar Siddique

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani soldier, part of the UN peacekeeping mission, embraced martyrdom in a militant attack in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a press release issued by Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

On Friday, six armed assailants from Banyamulenge Armed Group approached the Permanent Operation Base (POB) in the Minembwe area of South Kivu province to surrender as part of the UN’s initiative.

However, they opened fire and during the ensuing gunbattle, Havaldar Babar Siddique, who was stationed at the gate, was shot at. He was evacuated to a nearby medical camp but he could not survive.

According to the ISPR, the martyred soldier was a resident of Shakargarh. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Pakistan has always played a pivotal role as a responsible member of the international community to help realise ideals of global peace and security through active support in various UN peacekeeping missions, the statement added.

“Our peacekeepers have always distinguished themselves in executing challenging peacekeeping tasks in conflict-torn areas through devotion and, if necessary, rendering supreme sacrifices.”

So far, 171 Pakistani peacekeepers have laid down their lives during various UN missions. According to the UN Department of Peacekeeping Operations, Pakistan is the largest military contributor to MONUSCO — the UN Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo — with 1974 personnel.

MONUSCO has called on Congolese authorities to arrest the perpetrators as attacks against peacekeepers may constitute a war crime, according to AFP.

The attack comes after deadly anti-UN protests shook eastern DRC in July.

Thirty-two demonstrators and four UN troops died over the course of the week-long unrest and UN bases were ransacked, according to Congolese authorities.

The UN first deployed an observer mission to eastern Congo in 1999. It later became MONUSCO in 2010, with a mandate to conduct offensive operations. It currently has about 16,000 uniformed personnel, according to AFP.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Spy games
Updated 02 Oct, 2022

Spy games

The audios leaked so far appear to have been carefully curated: they apply pressure but do not do major damage.
‘Geopolitical football’
02 Oct, 2022

‘Geopolitical football’

THE US-China rivalry is by all measures one of the globe’s most dangerous competitions for power and influence. ...
Fuel price reduction
02 Oct, 2022

Fuel price reduction

ISHAQ Dar is back; so are his signature policies. The reduction of a little over 5pc in fuel prices announced by him...
Untruths and politics
Updated 01 Oct, 2022

Untruths and politics

It would arguably be in the national interest for the Supreme Court to take up the cipher and settle the matter.
Farmers’ protest
01 Oct, 2022

Farmers’ protest

SEVERAL hundred farmers have converged on Islamabad for the last three days to protest against the soaring costs of...
Dasht-i-Barchi bombing
01 Oct, 2022

Dasht-i-Barchi bombing

ON Friday morning, Kabul’s Dasht-i-Barchi neighbourhood was rocked by a terrorist attack targeting an educational...