ECP takes notice of Sindh govt ads on polling day

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) Sindh chapter on Sunday took notice of print and electronic advertisements run by the provincial government on the day of local government elections in Karachi, Hyderabad and other areas.

The commission has also sought an explanation from the Sindh administration for running the ads regarding the launch of electric buses and some other projects on the polling day in violation of the election rules.

“It has been observed with great concern that the government of Sindh is airing a publicity campaign on electronic media on poll day, i.e. today on 15th January 2023 regarding the launching of electric buses and other public projects in Karachi on public exchequer, which is a clear violation of the code of conduct,” the ECP notice said.

“You are, therefore, required to explain the above-mentioned violation of the code of conduct. Your explanation/reply, if any, should reach the undersigned by 16th January 2023, failing which the matter shall be placed before the Election Commission of Pakistan for further necessary action,” it said.

The notice said that Article 218(3) of the Constitution empowered the ECP to conduct elections justly, fairly and transparently and in accordance with the law and that corrupt practices are guarded against.

It said Section 4 of the Elections Act, 2017, further mandated the commission with the powers to issue such directions or orders as might be necessary for the performance of its functions and duties.

The notice also reproduced the code of conduct issued by the ECP for political parties, contesting candidates, election agents and polling agents for the conduct of the 2022 local government elections to ensure a level playing field for all the candidates.

