Barrick Gold starts work on Reko Diq project

Saleem Shahid Published January 16, 2023

QUETTA: The Canada-based Barrick Gold Corporation has formally launched work on the Reko Diq project in Balochistan, the company’s head announced on Sunday.

In a ceremony held at the Chief Minister’s secretariat on Sunday, Barrick Gold Corporation Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said the company has also established a project office in Quetta.

“We have hired the best team of experts while locals are also working on the project,” he added.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, Balochistan Assembly Acting Speaker Sardar Babar Musakhail, Opposition Leader Malik Sikander Khan, MPAs and cabinet members.

Mr Bizenjo said the presence of opposition members in the ceremony was a sign that the government and the opposition were on the same page as far as the project was concerned.

“We have reached this stage after passing through some difficulties, including legislation, taking the political leadership into confidence and removing hurdles in signing the historical agreement,” the chief minister said.

He said the legislation was a difficult phase but it has been achieved amicably and now the implementation of the project has started.

Mt Bizenjo added the project will prove to be a blessing for Balochistan and Pakistan.

The Barrick Gold Corporation CEO also thanked the chief minister and the members of the provincial assembly for welcoming him and his team.

Calling the event historic, Mr Bristow said the work on the project commenced at the start of the new year.

Mr Bristow said further recruitment process has also started at the Quetta office where the majority of the team will comprise locals.

He said establishing cordial and trustworthy relationships with the community and their welfare will be his company’s foremost priority.

He said they will follow the agreement according to its spirit.

The company is also developing the social sector in the area as per the agreement and more investment will be made to uplift the local community, the Barrick CEO added.

Mr Bristow emphasised the need to inculcate a sense of partnership and ownership among the locals by giving them an opportunity to participate in the project.

$3m being transferred to Balochistan govt this month

He said $3m will be transferred to the Balochistan government this month under the Tanjeel agreement relating to gold and copper reserves. “We have not only come to invest in Reko Diq, but our priority is to open Balochistan to the world for investment,” he said.

Opposition Leader Malik Sikander Khan welcomed Mr Bristow and said the commencement of work was a historic moment.

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2023

Aragon
Jan 16, 2023 09:08am
Hope that the majority of the benefits of this project goes to people of Baluchistan.
