PM assuages allies’ concerns over Reko Diq

ISLAMABAD: All grievances being expressed by some parties in the ruling coalition over the recent legislation about the Reko Diq copper and gold project will be addressed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held out this assurance during a meeting with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday.

Two components of the ruling PDM coalition — JUI-F and Balochistan Nat­ional Party-Mengal — have shown displeasure over the bill recently passed by the National Assembly regarding the Reko Diq project.

Leaders of these parties, who are members of the federal cabinet, even left a recent cabinet meeting to record their protest.

According to the Prime Minister Office, Maulana Fazl called on the prime minister along with a delegation that included Minister for Communication Asad Mehmood.

Current political situation, particularly the ongoing political war in Punjab, also came under discussion during the meeting.

A source told Dawn the prime minister apprised the JUI-F leaders that he had formed a cabinet committee to resolve their grievances and that an amendment bill would soon be tabled in parliament in consultation with them.

The JUI-F was of the view that the Reko Diq-related Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Bill, 2022, recently passed by the Senate, was against the rights of the people of Balochistan and that the two parties had not been taken on board when the bill was drafted.

According to the source, PM Sheh­baz reiterated the PDM government’s stance that general elections would be held on their scheduled time next year. The issue of rising inflation was also discussed.

Export of IT products

Presiding over a meeting aimed at promoting export of Information Technology products, the prime minister noted that Pakistani people had immense talent and skills pertaining to information technology and emphasised the need for a comprehensive strategy to increase the export of IT-related products on priority.

The PM directed the ministers and officials concerned to resolve the problems faced by the exporters of IT products. He also called for improving contacts between the universities and academia and the IT industries.

The meeting was informed that last year, Pakistan’s IT-related exports touched $2.6 billion, while efforts were afoot to increase the volume to $5bn in the next five years. The largest chunk of IT products was being exported to the United States.

The meeting was informed that the country had the second biggest freelance workforce in the world and steps were being taken to use it. Also, the launch of a two-year associate degree programme in IT is under consideration to encourage the young generation to join the field.

It was highlighted that the promotion of artificial intelligence, cyber technology, and chain and cloud technology was the priority of the government. The brand of Tech Destination is being promoted at the international level.

The meeting was told that Federal Board of Revenue had established help desks in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to facilitate the IT exporters. The desks are working at the level of Commissioner Inland Revenue.

Housing for expats

Prime Minister Sharif directed the authorities concerned to ensure early construction of modern housing units in the federal capital for overseas Pakistanis.

At a meeting held to review progress on the construction of residential units of international standards for expatriates, he said provision of modern housing facilities for overseas Pakistanis was among the government’s priorities.

He said construction firms of international fame should be engaged for such projects.

The prime minister said overseas Pakistanis were a valuable asset for the country and the protection of their rights would be ensured.

Kazakhstan deputy PM

During a meeting with a delegation from Kazakhstan led by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin, PM Shehbaz said the signing of three MoUs on aviation, investment and banking cooperation between the two countries would not only enhance trade and economic relations but also spur people-to-people contacts.

He welcomed the delegation which has arrived to attend the 11th session of the Intergovernmental Joint Commission (IJC).

The prime minister appreciated the decisions agreed reached at the IJC session and expressed satisfaction on concurrent holding of the Joint Business Council which brought businessmen from both countries together.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2022