Gilgit-Baltistan sees threefold rise in funds for education sector: chief secretary

GILGIT: The threefold increase in funds for the education sector – from Rs300 million to Rs922 million –released by the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) government highlights its commitment towards development of human resources in the region.

This was stated by GB Chief Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmed during a meeting with all principals of government higher secondary schools on Sunday.

“In the last fiscal year, the GB government had released Rs300 million till date for educational reforms. This year, we have already released Rs922 million,” he said, emphasising on the importance of smart schools and digital learning for better understanding of students.

Without the commitment and dedication of principals, the success of any intervention will not be possible, Mr Ahmed said, adding that due to educational reforms, school enrollment has alreadyincreased by 6pc in the first fourmonths of the academic year2022 compared to 2021.

If we make our government schools modern, attractive and technology oriented, people will switch from private to public schools, he said, adding that winter vacations in government schools across Gilgit-Baltistan were cancelled and winter camps were established in all government schools.

The chief secretary said: “In consideration of the health and well-being of pupils of primary schools, children are being provided meals on a daily basis. Eyesight tests of students have also been conducted in schools.”

He said over 300 computer laboratories, libraries had been set up in different schools across the region and artificial intelligence camps had also taken place in schools, adding that 200 computer laboratories are being shifted to solar energy and this will cater to long spells of power outage and provide young minds non-stop access to computer education.

“In December last year, Blended Learning Smart Classes were established in around 40 schools all across the region,” he said.

“These smart classes are equipped with modern learning aids such as smart televisions and chrome tablets along with a physically present instructor to answer queries of students and to complement the idea of blended learning, an integrated system was also in place to monitor the performance of learning and teaching,” he said.

The chief secretary said 200 tech fellows had been hired and trained in pedagogy related to Science, Technology, Education and Mathematics (STEM), computer education and entrepreneurship by a third party through competitive bidding.

These fellows are currently teaching these subjects to students of secondary school through both theoretical means as well as practical demonstrations, he added.

“We shall continue with our commitment towards the cause of education leaving no stone unturned to improve the learning outcomes of young minds,” Mr Ahmed said.

