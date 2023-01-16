DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 16, 2023

Journalist Khalid Chaudhry passes away

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 16, 2023 Updated January 16, 2023 09:47am

LAHORE: Senior journalist Khalid Chaudhry breathed his last here on Sunday morning. He was 79.

His funeral prayers will be offered at Jamia Masjid, T-Block of Phase-II of DHA after Zuhr prayers on Monday (today). His body will be laid to rest in Miani Sahib Graveyard.

Chaudhry has left behind two daughters and a son.

A life member of the Lahore Press Club, he had served as editor and at other senior positions in different Urdu dailies, including Musawaat, Aaj Kal, and Khabreen.

Considered to be close to former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Khalid Chaudhry had led the anti-Ayub movement from the front as president of the West Pakistan chapter of the Peoples Students Federation (PSF).

He was arrested by the Gen Ayub regime in 1968, the first political detention during the then anti-government movement and Bhutto threatened to launch a countrywide protest drive for his release.

Chaudhry was again arrested by the Gen Yahya regime and remained imprisoned in the Attock Fort. After his release, he somehow sneaked out of the country to avert further persecution at the hands of the military regime and went to Libya to later move to Germany to study journalism. After completing his degree, he returned to Pakistan when ZAB was in power.

When Gen Zia imposed the martial law ousting the Bhutto government, Khalid Chaudhry was implicated in the Lahore High Court bombing case and was handed down a 10 years jail term. He was, however, released after two-and-a-half years as his German wife, Elizabeth Holzel Khalid, ran a successful campaign both in London and Germany against his conviction.

The couple, however, separated when Ms Holzel failed to convince Mr Chaudhry to migrate abroad to prevent hardships in the future but he insisted to stay in Pakistan, his brother Sahir Rasheed Chaudhry says.

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Red lines
Updated 16 Jan, 2023

Red lines

When civilian leaders cede space, red lines multiply and become more arbitrary, serving objectives that have little to do with national security.
Dropping remittances
16 Jan, 2023

Dropping remittances

ONE hopes the 19pc year-over-year decline in December remittances has given the resident ‘wizard’ in Q Block ...
Crackdown on HDT
16 Jan, 2023

Crackdown on HDT

IT is unfortunate that rather than engaging with Balochistan’s Haq Do Tehreek politically, the state is cracking...
Election talk
Updated 15 Jan, 2023

Election talk

Political feuds can and should be set aside if it means giving the country a desperately needed fresh start.
Peshawar attack
15 Jan, 2023

Peshawar attack

THE fact that terrorists belonging to the banned TTP are getting more audacious was illustrated by the late-night...
ODI debacle
15 Jan, 2023

ODI debacle

THE year of the One-day International World Cup could not have gotten off to a better start for Pakistan — a...