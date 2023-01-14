DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan welcomes world help on Kashmir: FO

Dawn Report Published January 14, 2023 Updated January 14, 2023 06:58am

KARACHI: Pakistan has always said that it would welcome the international community, including the United States, to play their role in promoting peace in the region, including facilitating dialogue and resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

This was stated by Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch at a weekly briefing on Friday when a journalist asked whether Pakistan foresaw any mediatory role of the US which can provide an opportunity to open the closed doors for dialogue between Pakistan and India.

Commenting on an article claiming that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was all set to visit Pakistan last year but at the eleventh hour everything got dropped, the spokesperson dismissed the report as speculative.

She said the new land lease rules introduced in India-held Kashmir allowing non-Kashmiris to purchase agricultural land for commercial and other non-agricultural purposes was another manifestation of India’s colonial-settler mindset.

In a separate development, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III spoke by phone with Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir on Friday, the Pentagon said.

The brief statement said that Secretary Austin congratulated Gen Munir on his appointment as army chief and “discussed areas of mutual interest as well as recent regional developments”.

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2023

Comments (5)
SRK
Jan 14, 2023 10:08am
Yes of course but the help is not coming for past 70 years. Even China wouldn't cross the red line so keep your expectations accordingly. By the way is KSA also going to rollover the loan?
@ Dr.Amber
Jan 14, 2023 10:09am
The world is not a fool and they know that the first step of UN resolution was that Pakistan should remove ALL military from their part of Kashmir.
Zak
Jan 14, 2023 10:15am
She said the new land lease rules introduced in India-held Kashmir allowing non-Kashmiris to purchase agricultural land for commercial and other non-agricultural purposes was another manifestation of India’s colonial-settler mindset. No one but kashmiris can settle in their nation not foreigner nationals like Tamil, Bihar, Gujarati, Kerala, Assamese.
SinghisKing
Jan 14, 2023 10:22am
Feeling good and proud from this news.
Misbah
Jan 14, 2023 10:26am
The government should first take care of it's citizens first before commenting about neighbors. Common people are fighting with each other to get a bag of aata. There are frequent attacks on Pakistani forces along it's western borders, so how can it protect it's citizens. The economy is in tatters and leaders are touring foreign to get some dollars.
