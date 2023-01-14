Police checkposts set up at Wana’s entry, exit points

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Police established security checkposts at the entry and exit points of Wana, the headquarters of South Waziristan Lower district, on Friday.

District police officer Shabbir Hussain Marwat told the locals that the checkposts were established in order to maintain law and order situation in the area. He said that protection of the local population was top priority of the government.

“There will be no compromise on security of the local residents,” Mr Marwat told the residents during his visit to Wana Bazaar here on Friday. The DPO asked the people to cooperate with the police.

On Thursday, the protesters in South Waziristan Lower announced to end a sit-in which continued for almost seven days. The announcement had come after the government signed an agreement with the protesters for accepting some of their demands immediately and at the same time assured them that the remaining issues will be resolved soon.

The residents had been demanding restoration of peace, reopening of Angor Adda border crossing with Afghanistan for business activities and a ban on vehicles with tinted glasses.

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2023