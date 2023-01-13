DAWN.COM Logo

January 13, 2023

Fawad seeks action against Rana, Tarar for ‘geofencing PTI MPAs’

Ikram Junaidi Published January 13, 2023 Updated January 13, 2023 07:02am

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has sought action against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and the prime minister’s aide on interior and legal affairs, Attaullah Tarar, for allegedly confessing that they were using geofencing to track PTI lawmakers’ location.

In a statement issued by the party’s central media department in Islamabad on Thursday, Mr Chaudhry said the practice was in open violation of the Constitution, whose Article 14 “gives citizens the right to protection of dignity and privacy”.

The former information minister said Mr Sanaullah and Mr Tarar had admitted that they were using geofencing to track the location of PTI MPAs in the Punjab Assembly.

He said the two PML-N leaders “proudly confessed” that they had all the travel history of PTI lawmakers as the Federal Investigation Agency had shared with them all the travel records of the members.

He demanded that action should be taken against them for allegedly admitting the violation of the Constitution.

Published in Dawn, January 13th, 2023

