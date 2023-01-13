Tandoor owners protest rising flour prices in Lahore

LAHORE: A number of tandoor owners staged a protest rally on Thursday outside the civil secretariat against the rising prices of simple and fine flour and demanded revisions in the naan and roti prices in line with the ongoing price hike.

Under the banner of the Muttahida Nanbais Association, participants chanted slogans urging the government to either lower flour prices or allow them to set naan and roti prices of Rs35 and Rs25.

“At present, a 15-Kg simple flour bag, which was earlier being sold at Rs1,450, is now Rs2,150,” association chairman Aftab gill told Dawn.

Similarly, an 80-Kg fine flour bag is being sold at Rs12,500. It was earlier available at Rs8,500.“

He stated that they requested that the DC notify them of the revised rates, but they were unsuccessful.

“Now the administration has sought a two-day period to seriously consider our demands. And if they don’t bother, we will have no option but to close down all tandoors in the near future,” he warned.

The price of chakki atta is Rs160 per kg these days, making the commodity out of reach of most people in Lahore and other major cities in Punjab. In December last year, the prices of simple and fine atta (flour), usually used for making roti and naan, also reached a record high of Rs1,750 (per 15kg bag) and Rs9,500 (per 80kg bag).

“The rates of naan, roti, flour and chakki atta are increasing almost on a daily basis. Chakki atta cost Rs30 per kilo last month. Now, it has touched Rs160 per kg in Lahore,” deplores a consumer.

He said the tandoor owners, on the other hand, also continue to increase the prices of roti and naan on their own under the pretext of increasing the rates of simple and fine flour.

“Most of the tandoor owners are selling roti (100 grams) and naan (120 grams) for Rs15 and Rs25 instead of the notified rates of Rs14 and Rs22, respectively. Since no one is checking them on a regular basis, they continue fleecing the poor people,” he regretted.

