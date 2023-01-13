DAWN.COM Logo

GHA gives govt one-week deadline to meet demands

Faiza Ilyas Published January 13, 2023 Updated January 13, 2023 07:02am

KARACHI: The Grand Health Alliance (GHA) representing junior doctors, nurses, paramedics and lady health workers have warned the government of suspending patient services at hospitals across the province, if the health risk allowance is not restored within a week.

The warning came at a press conference organised by the alliance’s representatives at the Karachi Press Club on Wednesday.

“During the week, we will continue with the two-hour token strike at hospitals and boycott the forthcoming anti-polio drives planned in Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur from Jan 16,” said Dr Mehboob Noon­ari of the alliance, adding that healthcare providers had also planned rallies across Sindh in coming days and would set up protest camps at hospitals.

Asked about the boycott of election duties announced earlier, Dr Faizan Memon said the decision had been withdrawn.

“Many of our colleagues were of the opinion that such a boycott might lead to the success of candidates who do not support workers’ rights. If this happens, this would harm our interests.”

The speakers criticised the government ‘apathy’ towards healthcare providers who, they said, were finding it hard to make ends meet after the government decided to withdraw the health risk allowance in October last year.

“An amount of Rs17,000 had been deducted out of our monthly salary of Rs40,000. How could poor workers survive with this meagre amount at a time when inflation has broken all records and the common man can’t even afford flour?” Dr Memon asked.

The negotiations with the government officials over the past two months, he said, were futile.

“They are just playing delaying tactics. But, we have taken a firm decision that we wouldn’t budge from our demand and opt for any extreme measure, if needed.”

Earlier, the speakers condemned violence against protesting healthcare providers over a month ago, their arrests and registration of FIRs.

Aijaz Kaleri, Bushra Arian and Ghaffar Rind representing nurses, lady health workers and paramedics, respectively, were also in attendance.

Published in Dawn, January 13th, 2023

