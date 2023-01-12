Punjab cabinet empowered to remove vice chancellors

LAHORE: An amendment to the Public Sector Universities Act of 2022 approved by the Punjab Assembly has empowered the chief minister and the cabinet to remove a vice-chancellor (VC) before the expiry of his four-year tenure.

The Act was passed on Dec 23, 2022, while amendments were introduced regarding the appointment and removal of any VC of the public sector universities of the province.

The amendments were brought to the Acts of Punjab University of Lahore, Bahauddin Zakariya University of Multan, University of Engineering and Technology of Lahore, Islamia University of Bahawalpur, University of Engineering and Technology of Taxila, Fatima Jinnah Women University of Rawalpindi, Government College University of Lahore, University Education of Lahore, University of Sargodha, Lahore College for Women University of Lahore, Government College University of Faisalabad, University of Gujrat, Women University of Multan, Ghazi University of Dera Ghazi Khan, Information Technology University of the Punjab, Government Sadiq College Women University of Bahawalpur, Government College University of Sialkot, Government College Women University of Faisalabad, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology of Multan, Khawja Fareeed University of Engineering and Technology of Rahim Yar Khan, University of Sahiwal, University of Jhang, University of Okara, University of Home Economics of Lahore, University of Narowal, University of Mianwali, Rawalpindi Women University, University of Chakwal, Kohsar University of Murree, Baba Guru Nanak University of Nankana Sahib, University of Bhakkar, Emerson University of Multan, and University of Kamalia.

According to the amendment, “the Search Committee shall recommend to the Chancellor, in order of merit, a panel of three persons who, in its opinion, are suitable for appointment as the Vice Chancellor and the Chancellor shall appoint the person of highest merit as the Vice Chancellor unless there are reasons in writing by the chancellor for not appointing him as such.”

Through another amendment in the Act, the chancellor shall, following the advice of the cabinet, appoint the VC for each term of four years, but he shall serve at the pleasure of the chancellor. Provided that the Chancellor shall remove the Vice Chancellor if so advised by the Cabinet.“

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Hamayun Sarfraz told Dawn that the amendments made the process of appointment and removal of a VC clearer.

He said the amendments empowered the cabinet to appoint the person with the highest score as VC and remove the VC for any gross negligence and corruption.

Former search committee chairman Dr Khalid Aftab told Dawn that there was ambiguity in the appointment and removal of the VC, but technically the process was made clear.

He said he also proposed appointing the highest-scoring person as VC to the governor or chancellor during his tenure as chairman of the search committee, but sometimes the chancellor selected a second or third person.

“I also said that the chancellor should give a reason for not appointing a person with the highest score in the selection process,” he said.

About the removal of a VC from the post, he said empowering the cabinet could be used to meet any political purpose. “Previously, a VC could be removed, but they could approach the court to secure the position and complete the tenure,” he said.

He said there should be some strong evidence of misconduct or corruption to remove any VC.

He added that the amendment should also be introduced to strengthen the search committee’s ability to find a VC on its own; this practice was common in developed countries, and it should not seek an application for the position.

It’s worth mentioning that the Supreme Court had directed the Punjab government to introduce an amendment to the law to improve the criteria for the appointment of a VC.

Published in Dawn, January 12th, 2023