DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 12, 2023

New package for cops killed or injured on duty in Punjab

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 12, 2023 Updated January 12, 2023 09:46am

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has asked police officers to circulate a summary of a new special package for martyrs and police officers who have been injured or incapacitated in the line of duty.

The IGP announced an increase in financial aid for police personnel who are injured or crippled in any incident related to terrorism, special operations, fighting criminals, or while on duty at a meeting of the welfare police department here on Wednesday.

He asked the additional IG for finance and welfare to create a report as quickly as possible and submit it to the provincial administration for approval.

The policy of educational scholarships for children of police officers should be improved in order to broaden its scope.

He directed all the regional police officers to increase work on development schemes and send fortnightly progress reports to his office.

Data on the employees dismissed from the police service due to various irregularities should also be updated in all districts.

He issued directions to the RPOs and DPOs to speed up the formal inspections of the police stations of their respective areas and send him reports accordingly.

He directed the officers to hold the meetings of the welfare management committee on a regular basis to minimize the suffering of the employees.

Published in Dawn, January 12th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wheeling & dealing
Updated 12 Jan, 2023

Wheeling & dealing

Pre-poll activities have begun in Balochistan, Karachi and south Punjab, as electable size up prospects and establishment continues to mould outcomes.
Irresponsible words
12 Jan, 2023

Irresponsible words

ISHAQ Dar’s clarification that the government doesn’t plan to seize foreign currency stocks held with the...
Our children
12 Jan, 2023

Our children

MUCH has been made of the billions of dollars in donor pledges recently secured by our government during the...
A ray of light
Updated 11 Jan, 2023

A ray of light

The country needs to take concrete action on reforms for longer-term economic recovery.
Antiterrorism fatwa
11 Jan, 2023

Antiterrorism fatwa

TO augment antiterrorism efforts on the battlefield, the religious argument is now being used — with apparent...
Lawyers’ strikes
11 Jan, 2023

Lawyers’ strikes

IT is unfortunate that it took this long for a judicial authority to take a stand against the suffering caused by...