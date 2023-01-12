New package for cops killed or injured on duty in Punjab

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has asked police officers to circulate a summary of a new special package for martyrs and police officers who have been injured or incapacitated in the line of duty.

The IGP announced an increase in financial aid for police personnel who are injured or crippled in any incident related to terrorism, special operations, fighting criminals, or while on duty at a meeting of the welfare police department here on Wednesday.

He asked the additional IG for finance and welfare to create a report as quickly as possible and submit it to the provincial administration for approval.

The policy of educational scholarships for children of police officers should be improved in order to broaden its scope.

He directed all the regional police officers to increase work on development schemes and send fortnightly progress reports to his office.

Data on the employees dismissed from the police service due to various irregularities should also be updated in all districts.

He issued directions to the RPOs and DPOs to speed up the formal inspections of the police stations of their respective areas and send him reports accordingly.

He directed the officers to hold the meetings of the welfare management committee on a regular basis to minimize the suffering of the employees.

