DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 11, 2023

Oil slips as US crude, fuel inventories reignite demand concerns

Reuters Published January 11, 2023 Updated January 11, 2023 09:54am

Oil prices fell on Wednesday, erasing the previous session’s gains, after industry data showed an unexpected build in crude and fuel inventories in the United States, the world’s biggest oil user, which reignited worries about fuel demand.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 59 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $74.53 a barrel at 0134 GMT, while Brent crude futures were down 62 cents, or 0.8pc, at $79.48 a barrel.

US crude stocks jumped by 14.9 million barrels in the week ended Jan 6, sources said, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute (API). At the same time, distillate stocks, which include heating oil and jet fuel, rose by about 1.1m barrels.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected crude stocks to fall by 2.2m barrels and distillate stocks to drop by 500,000 barrels.

Traders will be looking out for inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration due later on Wednesday to see if it matches the preliminary view from API.

The oil market has been pulled lower by worries about US interest rate hikes to curb inflation which would trigger a recession and curtail fuel demand, offsetting hopes for fuel demand growth in China, the world’s second-largest oil consumer, as it eases Covid-19 curbs and resumes international travel.

“Monday’s news that China had issued a fresh batch of import quotas suggests the world’s large importer is ramping up to meet higher demand,” ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

The big focus this week is on US inflation data, due on Thursday. If inflation comes in below expectations that would drive the dollar down, analysts said. A weaker dollar can boost oil demand as it makes the commodity cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A ray of light
Updated 11 Jan, 2023

A ray of light

The country needs to take concrete action on reforms for longer-term economic recovery.
Antiterrorism fatwa
11 Jan, 2023

Antiterrorism fatwa

TO augment antiterrorism efforts on the battlefield, the religious argument is now being used — with apparent...
Lawyers’ strikes
11 Jan, 2023

Lawyers’ strikes

IT is unfortunate that it took this long for a judicial authority to take a stand against the suffering caused by...
Spiralling flour crisis
Updated 10 Jan, 2023

Spiralling flour crisis

The inability of the federal and provincial authorities to provide relief to the inflation-stricken people speaks volumes about their competence.
Digital census
10 Jan, 2023

Digital census

THE country is set to take a giant leap forward in the enumeration of its human resources after the Pakistan Bureau...
Street crimes’ solution
10 Jan, 2023

Street crimes’ solution

DESPITE the authorities’ promises to get tough on perpetrators, there appears to be no let-up in the street crime...