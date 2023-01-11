DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 11, 2023

Non-bailable arrest warrants out against Waqar Zaka in Rs86m crypto scam

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 11, 2023 Updated January 11, 2023 10:26am

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate has reissued a non-bailable arrest warrant for television and social media personality Waqar Zaka for his alleged involvement in a Rs86 million cryptocurrency scam.

Mr Zaka has been booked by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with an inquiry into alleged virtual currency-related transactions from his bank account.

When Judicial Magistrate (East) Ramesh Kumar took up the matter for hearing, the FIA special public prosecutor filed a statement stating that the arrest warrant issued by the court on Dec 22, 2022 could not be served on the suspect since his whereabouts were not known.

Later, Advocate Salahuddin Panhwar appeared and filed the power (vakalatnama) signed by the suspect and duly attested by Pakistan’s mission in New York.

He also moved an application pleading that his client could not appear in court since he was on a professional assignment in the United States and requested to condone his absence for the day.

However, the magistrate noted that the suspect neither appeared/surrendered before the court nor sought any bail from the competent court.

The court told his counsel to first advance arguments on the maintainability of the plea to condone his client’s absence and fixed the matter on Jan 19.

Published in Dawn, January 11th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A ray of light
Updated 11 Jan, 2023

A ray of light

The country needs to take concrete action on reforms for longer-term economic recovery.
Antiterrorism fatwa
11 Jan, 2023

Antiterrorism fatwa

TO augment antiterrorism efforts on the battlefield, the religious argument is now being used — with apparent...
Lawyers’ strikes
11 Jan, 2023

Lawyers’ strikes

IT is unfortunate that it took this long for a judicial authority to take a stand against the suffering caused by...
Spiralling flour crisis
Updated 10 Jan, 2023

Spiralling flour crisis

The inability of the federal and provincial authorities to provide relief to the inflation-stricken people speaks volumes about their competence.
Digital census
10 Jan, 2023

Digital census

THE country is set to take a giant leap forward in the enumeration of its human resources after the Pakistan Bureau...
Street crimes’ solution
10 Jan, 2023

Street crimes’ solution

DESPITE the authorities’ promises to get tough on perpetrators, there appears to be no let-up in the street crime...