Sindh CM directs SSU, reserve police to aid in fight against street criminals in Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah, in an attempt to purge Karachi of street crime, directed the provincial police chief to mobilise the Special Security Unit (SSU) and reserve police to aid the force in Karachi in fighting against street criminals.

The development comes amid an uptick in street crimes in the metropolis. Earlier this week, a 35-year-old woman was shot dead by suspected muggers over resistance in Gulistan-i-Jauhar while a young man was shot dead in Korangi by two suspected robbers.

“I want Karachi police to make it their mission to eliminate street crime,” Shah was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the CM House.

In case of failure, Shah directed Sindh Inspector General (IG) Ghulam Nabi Memon to “transfer or remove” the senior superintendent of police (SSP) or station house officer (SHO) concerned.

Shah directed IG Memon to deploy the reserve police and the SSU at crime hotspots, intensify patrolling for vigilance, and to keep sharing information — including the deployment plan — with him.

“Keep me informed about action taken against criminals along with the number arrests made so that the necessary instructions can be given to the prosecution department for bringing them to justice,” the CM told the police chief.

The chief minister also directed IG Memon to intensify the crackdown against habitual street criminals and drug peddlers who have either been bailed out or are at large.

CM Shah said the people of Karachi had witnessed the worst law and order, and mayhem at the hands of terrorists and criminals. “After a lot of sacrifices by the police and other law enforcement agencies, the government restored law and order with the support of Karachiites.

“The people of this city can’t be left at the mercy of street criminals. We have to develop a sense of security among the citizenry by eliminating street crime all together.”

Abiding by the directives issued, IG Memon issued the necessary instructions to the city police, SSU and reserve police.

On Thursday, the Sindh Apex committee in its 28th meeting held under the chairmanship of CM Shah vowed to meet security challenges in the province and directed the provincial police chief to sit with his counterparts in Punjab and Balochistan to chalk out a complete plan to launch an operation against dacoits in the riverine (katcha) areas through an intelligence-based, well-coordinated, vigorous and targeted operation.

The committee also assessed the recent surge in terrorism in the country and evaluated overall intelligence reports presented by different security agencies. It decided to crush terrorism, drug peddling, street crime and dacoits’ gangs in the riverine areas and effectively deal with all such threats.