PTI censures govt for ‘dangerously low’ reserves

ISLAMABAD: As foreign reserves dropped to an ‘alarming level’, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Saturday blamed the incumbent government for pushing the country to the brink of bankruptcy.

In a statement issued by PTI, the party’s leaders Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry and Imran Ismail said the government wreaked havoc on the country’s economy and compounded the people’s miseries.

PTI Central Secretary General Asad Umar lashed out at the government over fast-dwindling reserves, which he claimed have dropped from $16.4 billion to $4.5 billion since the vote of no confidence was passed against former prime minister Imran Khan in April 2022.

Asad Umar claims current mark ‘lowest since 2000’; Fawad warns of dangers in case of widespread protests

He claimed the current level of reserves has been the lowest since 2000 when Pakistan was facing international sanctions.

Fawad warns of dangers

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said it was surprising that there was no public response despite the economic collapse and steep increase in inflation.

He claimed at 31 per cent, the inflation rate today was the highest in history. “People have shown patience till now,” Mr Chaudhry said and warned of dangers in case of widespread protests as the country was without any leadership to stop the chaos.

Former Sindh governor and PTI leader Imran Ismail said although Pakistan saw inefficient and incompetent governments since independence, the current government “broke all previous records”.

However, he expressed optimism that Pakistan would soon get rid of the “most inefficient” government.

Published in Dawn, January 8th, 2023