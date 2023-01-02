PTI rally in Lahore lambasts ‘back-breaking’ price hike

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Central Punjab region, organised a large protest march in Lahore on Sunday against the “imported administration” for causing the country’s crippling price increase, unemployment, and economic collapse. Protesters shouted “Election Karao - Mulk Bachao,” “Kon bachaey ga Pakistan - Imran Khan,” and “Imported government - Na-Manzoor” as they began their march from Azadi Chowk.

The protesters on wheels were waving party flags and holding signs calling for early elections, protesting the federal administration, and denouncing price increases. At Yateem Khana Chowk on Multan Road, the rally came to an end.

PTI Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid addressed the crowd, calling the price increase “the worst-ever” and promising that the public will drive the “intruders” out of positions of authority. She said 2023 would be a “Year of Jihad.” She said the federal government was running away from elections. She also said the federal government and the Election Commission of Pakistan had committed contempt of the Islamabad High Court by not holding local government elections in Islamabad.

Lambasting the ECP, the PTI leader asked why the commission officials were drawing hefty salaries if they could not hold elections when asked.

Addressing Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Dr Rashid said the PTI was not afraid of the imported government, but his leaders were not coming out to face the public. “People chant `thieves’ slogans when your leaders come out in public,” she said.

The PTI leader regretted that fuel prices went down the world over, but they were still on the rise in Pakistan. She said the federal government had failed to give any relief to the masses during the last eight months. She said the federal government’s failure had pushed the country on the threshold of economic disaster and default.

She thanked the PTI workers for continually coming out on the roads to express their resentment against the federal government that came into power through conspiracy. General secretary Hammad Azhar and senior minister Mian Aslam Iqbal also led the protest. The PTI also held protest rallies in Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Multan and Faisalabad.

