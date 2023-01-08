DAWN.COM Logo

One infected with Covid-19 in Rawalpindi

APP Published January 8, 2023 Updated January 8, 2023 07:02am

RAWALPINDI: One more person was diagnosed with Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district’s tally of confirmed cases to 47,744.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Saturday, among the infected cases, 44,112 were from Rawalpindi and 3,632 from other districts.

The report added that the new case had arrived from the Rawal Town area while two confirmed patients were quarantined at homes.

The report further updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had been vaccinated against Covid-19 across the district since March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours, 302 samples were collected, out of which 301 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.33pc.

Published in Dawn, january 8th, 2023

M. Emad
Jan 08, 2023 10:48am
Chinese COVID-19 in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
