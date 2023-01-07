DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 07, 2023

Stocks rally after IMF chief assures talks shortly

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 7, 2023 Updated January 7, 2023 06:58am

KARACHI: Shares inched up on Friday as investors welcomed the progress on the long-awaited review of the loan programme by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Topline Securities said the upward movement in share prices was witnessed in the second half of trading, thanks to the IMF chief’s reported assurance to the premier that the lender’s team will soon visit Pakistan for the review.

Arif Habib Ltd said volumes climbed significantly across the board. Major activity was recorded in refining and exploration and production sectors in anticipation of the circular debt’s resolution in the gas sector. Stock prices also rose ahead of the earnings season that’ll soon begin on the bourse.

As a result, the KSE-100 index settled at 41,007.52 points, up 290.78 points or 0.71 per cent from the preceding session.

The overall trading volume increased 62.8pc to 182 million shares. The traded value went up 119.5pc to $29.9m on a day-on-day basis.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included Cnergyico PK Ltd (27.9m shares), K-Electric Ltd (17.6m shares), Pakistan Refinery Ltd (16m shares), Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (10.5m shares) and WorldCall Telecom Ltd (8.1m shares).

Sectors contributing the most to the index performance were exploration and production (118 points), technology and communication (81 points), miscellaneous (64.9 points), fertiliser (62.3 points) and investment banking (35.4 points).

Companies registering the biggest increases in their share prices in absolute terms were Pakistan Services Ltd (Rs130), Premium Textile Mills Ltd (Rs44.01), Shield Corporation Ltd (Rs19.65), Attock Refinery Ltd (Rs11.03) and National Refinery Ltd (Rs10.66).

Companies that recorded the biggest declines in their share prices in absolute terms were Nestle Pakistan Ltd (Rs209.90), Sapphire Fibres Ltd (Rs101.07), Mari Petroleum Company Ltd (Rs25.43), Siemens Pakistan Engineering Ltd (Rs20) and Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd (Rs18.75).

Foreign investors were net buyers as they purchased shares worth $0.05m.

Published in Dawn, january 7th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Many questions
Updated 07 Jan, 2023

Many questions

It is difficult to determine who to believe, as there are ample holes in both narratives as well as the JIT’s report.
Tackling terrorism
07 Jan, 2023

Tackling terrorism

AS the government reaffirms its resolve to strike hard at the banned TTP, all key arms of the state must be on the...
Hindutva’s culture wars
07 Jan, 2023

Hindutva’s culture wars

WHILE attempting to throttle and isolate India’s Muslims politically and economically, the Sangh Parivar is also...
New year, new crisis
06 Jan, 2023

New year, new crisis

REGULATORY hurdles and heavy-handed government policies have created some dangerous externalities for the ...
Climate conference
06 Jan, 2023

Climate conference

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif and a delegation of senior ministers are scheduled to attend an important conference ...
TTP’s threat
Updated 06 Jan, 2023

TTP’s threat

It is only through coordinated efforts involving civilian law-enforcement bodies that the war against militancy can be won.