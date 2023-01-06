DAWN.COM Logo

Junaid Safdar says he won’t be participating in any political activities

Dawn.com Published January 6, 2023 Updated January 6, 2023 02:10pm
<p>This photo shows PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif with his grandson Junaid Safdar. —Photo: Junaid Safdar’s Instagram account</p>

Ousted premier Nawaz Sharif’s grandson Junaid Safdar, while confirming that he had moved to Pakistan, insisted on Friday that he won’t be participating in any political activities.

In an Instagram post today, he said that he has moved to Pakistan purely to be of service to his parents, family and community.“

“I will not be participating in any political activity, nor have I any interest in politics for now,” Junaid said, adding that he was loving the winters in Lahore and had missed them.

His clarification comes after several reports said Junaid would be helping his mother and PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz in the upcoming general elections.

Junaid has primarily remained out of the spotlight. Last year, he was in the headlines last year for his extravagant wedding event in Pakistan.

Maryam and her father have left for a week-long trip to Geneva. The visit coincides with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s attendance at the UN-led donors conference, where the premier will appeal to the international community for assistance for post-flood rehabilitation.

Earlier, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Maryam would be returning to Pakistan in the third week of January.

M. Saeed
Jan 06, 2023 01:39pm
"-----nor have I any interest in politics for now," It is all clear with a big "Now" in the statement.
Reply Recommend 0
Shak
Jan 06, 2023 01:42pm
And this will be his first lie of his political career
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Jan 06, 2023 01:47pm
Junaid is right Grand Father Uncle & Mother along with cousin are enough for Pakistan .
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Jan 06, 2023 01:50pm
Missing the Lahore winters? Sure. So soon he’ll be missing London summers.
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Jan 06, 2023 01:56pm
I suppose, another family member hoping to benefit when the time is right
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jan 06, 2023 02:00pm
How is going to be of service to Pakistan? Does he even pay tax in Pakistan? At least PMLN have another sharif in Pakistan they can follow around and praise..
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Jan 06, 2023 02:02pm
What a joke. Do we democracy or monarchy?
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Jan 06, 2023 02:02pm
Dynasties zindabad!
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
Jan 06, 2023 02:04pm
The only common denominitor to be a politician is your dishonesy and ability to lie, double-speak and exaggerate. So, the kid has launched his political career. Watch out Zardari kid, You have competition now.
Reply Recommend 0
Shiraz
Jan 06, 2023 02:05pm
As the slaves become more and more aware so does the masters.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Jan 06, 2023 02:14pm
He ends his sentence with .. for now. I don’t think he did politics at university for any other reason but to rule over Pakistan and continue with the Shariff dynasty.
Reply Recommend 0
Mogambo khush hua
Jan 06, 2023 02:16pm
He should also announce that he’ll not take/use any govt security and privileges
Reply Recommend 0
Aliyah
Jan 06, 2023 02:18pm
Wait for U-turn soon
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Jan 06, 2023 02:31pm
Congrats to all Pakistani. 3rd Generation is coming from Sharif Family. This is what Nation can do as a Slave Mentality. Do any one knows that who is the founder of USA Democratic and Republican Party??
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 06, 2023 02:33pm
Do we care???
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Imran
Jan 06, 2023 02:36pm
It means, he will !!
Reply Recommend 0

