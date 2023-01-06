Junaid Safdar says he won’t be participating in any political activities

Ousted premier Nawaz Sharif’s grandson Junaid Safdar, while confirming that he had moved to Pakistan, insisted on Friday that he won’t be participating in any political activities.

In an Instagram post today, he said that he has moved to Pakistan purely to be of service to his parents, family and community.“

“I will not be participating in any political activity, nor have I any interest in politics for now,” Junaid said, adding that he was loving the winters in Lahore and had missed them.

His clarification comes after several reports said Junaid would be helping his mother and PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz in the upcoming general elections.

Junaid has primarily remained out of the spotlight. Last year, he was in the headlines last year for his extravagant wedding event in Pakistan.

Maryam and her father have left for a week-long trip to Geneva. The visit coincides with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s attendance at the UN-led donors conference, where the premier will appeal to the international community for assistance for post-flood rehabilitation.

Earlier, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Maryam would be returning to Pakistan in the third week of January.