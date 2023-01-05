PKLI to house Parvez Elahi postgraduate institute

LAHORE: The chief minister on Wednesday announced establishing Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Institute of Postgraduate Studies at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, Lahore, and said that it would help train doctors in 17 subjects.

He laid the foundation stone of the institute and said it would cost Rs3.5 billion and impart specialised training in 17 subjects after MBBS while nurses would get training in 10 fields.

He also announced earmarking 10 acres for setting up a new block at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University, stating that the land would be allocated in the Knowledge Park.

The CM apprised that two acres would also be allocated for Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority adding that the land would be specified in the Knowledge Park.

Mr Elahi informed that opportunities of courses to doctors, nurses and relating to management would be provided in the postgraduate studies institute. Latest courses would be taught for the postgraduate training. The CM outlined that funds for the bone marrow transplant centres have been allocated and a ban on recruitment in the PKLI lifted.

Meanwhile, the chief minister gave a prize of Rs500,000 and a certificate of appreciation to rescuer Abdul Rahman for leading an operation to rescue a man who ascended the clock tower in Faisalabad.

He also awarded a reward of Rs100,000 each and certificates of appreciation to rescuers Arsalan Ahmad, Rafaqat Beg, Fahd Amin and Ehtisham for their role in the operation.The Rescue 1122 DG and others were also present.

GUJRAT: Chief Minister Parvez Elahi will formally inaugurate the 502-bed Gujranwala teaching hospital on Thursday (today).

The CM is also later due in Wazirabad district for the first time after giving this town a status of district where he will inaugurate the extension of Parvez Elahi institute of cardiology.

The Gujranwala teaching hospital’s emergency and outdoor patients department (OPD) will now become fully functional; however the remaining sections of the health facility may gradually be operative as work is already under way, said an official of the local administration.

The Rs7 billion Gujranwala teaching hospital had been launched by the then PML-N government in Punjab; however the incumbent CM had also issued a supplementary grant of Rs535 million around three months ago for expeditious completion of work to make it operational.

This hospital has been designed to serve as a district headquarters hospital as well as a teaching hospital since it is located in the same compound where Gujranwala medical college (GMC) is already operational in Gondalanwala area of the city outskirts. It will provide health facilities to at least six million population of the district with around two million people residing in this industrial city.

Gujranwala Deputy Commissioner

Sara Umar and City Police Officer Umar Salamat along with the officials of health department visited the teaching hospital on Wednesday to inspect the preparations.

Meanwhile, the CM will also inaugurate a new block of paediatric cardiology, new angiography machines and two modular operating theatres in Wazirabad’s Parvez Elahi institute of cardiology on Thursday.

The cardiology hospital had been established by Mr Elahi in his previous stint [2006-07] and it has now been named after him by the incumbent Punjab government in September the last.

