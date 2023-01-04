DAWN.COM Logo

Another Russian citizen found dead in India

Monitoring Desk Published January 4, 2023 Updated January 4, 2023 09:26am

Another Russian was found dead in Odisha, India, on Tuesday, the third such incident in a fortnight.

“This was the third such incident in a fortnight,” police said.

According to The Hindu, the Russian, identified as Milyakov Sergey, was found dead in a ship anchored at Paradip Port in Jagatsinghpur district.

The 51-year-old man was the chief engineer of the vessel, M. B. Aldnah, which was on its way to Mumbai from Chittagong Port in Bangladesh via Paradip. He was found dead in his ship chamber around 4.30am. Police could not immediately ascertain the cause of the death.

Paradip Port Trust Chairman P. L. Haranand confirmed the death of the Russian engineer and said an investigation was under way.

Two Russian tourists, including a lawmaker, were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Rayagada town in southern Odisha in the latter half of December.

Pavel Antov (65), a lawmaker in Russia, died after allegedly falling from a hotel’s third floor on December 24, while his friend Vladimir Bidenov (61) was found dead in his room on December 22. Both cases are being investigated by the Odisha police.

Published in Dawn, january 4th, 2023

Dr.Arshad
Jan 04, 2023 09:46am
Contrary. to what Saffron Taliban led Indian government claims,this over crowded and chaotic country has not been safe for foreigners.
