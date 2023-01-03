Call to reduce food consumption gaps in flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations and humanitarian agencies have called for urgent action to reduce food consumption gaps and save lives and livelihoods of people affected by floods in Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The food security snapshot given in the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification report, published on Monday, estimates that the high level of acute food insecurity experienced by nearly 6 million people between July and August 2022, is projected to increase to 8.5m people by the end of December 2022.

Of these, around 2.6m people are in the emergency situation and 6m in the crisis situation across the 38 districts that were analysed.

In the acute food insecurity analysis, 12 rural districts of Balochistan, seven of KP and nine of Sindh were analysed, amounting to around 9.2 per cent of Pakistan’s population. The report recommended improved access to food through appropriate modalities such as cash and voucher assistance for population classified in emergency situation.

All the three provinces were reported to have a high prevalence of food insecurity, malnutrition and poverty. In the first half of 2022, their populations faced multiple shocks, including high food and fuel prices, drought and flooding, livestock diseases, reduced job opportunities and conflict [in KP], which were exacerbated by the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The situation in Sindh is likely to deteriorate due to the floods which damaged the Kharif crops, caused livestock losses and adversely affected food production, availability of food, and livelihood opportunities.

Food access in Sindh as well as KP will be challenging because of increase in food commodity prices and reduced livelihood opportunities.

Jamshoro, Sujawal, Tharparakar and Thatta districts are classified in the crisis situation, whereas Badin, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, and Umerkot are classified in the emergency situation.

