Muggers loot over a dozen people at Karachi's Dastagir eatery

KARACHI: Over a dozen people, including a protocol officer of the Sindh chief minister, were deprived of their cell phones and other valuables by armed robbers in Federal B. Area, police said on Monday.

Jauharabad SHO A.D. Chaudhry said that the protocol officer, Masroor Warsi, had come out from his home in Dastagir Society along with his friends near an eatery on Sunday.

He said four armed men riding on two motorbikes arrived there, held them at gunpoint and snatched cell phones and other valuables from them. He claimed that the robbers did not loot any person sitting at the eatery.

However, Mr Warsi told the media that besides his friends, who had come from Canada, the robbers looted cell phones and valuables from around 10-12 persons sitting at the restaurant.

The SHO said that the FIR of the case had been lodged and efforts were under way to arrest the muggers.

‘Two involved in 100 robberies held’

Rangers and police jointly carried out an intelligence-based raid in C-1 area of Liaquatabad and arrested two suspects, Mohammed Hamza and Shahzeb, allegedly involved in street crimes.

Two pistols, 25 mobile phones and two snatched motorbikes were recovered from their custody.

During grilling, they ‘confessed’ to have committed over 100 robberies in different parts of the city.

“The suspects are professional criminals who were arrested and sent to prisons several times,” said a Rangers spokesperson.

They were arrested with the help of CCTV footage.

Published in Dawn, january 3th, 2023