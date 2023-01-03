IGP directs police to review security arrangements in courts in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The government has asked the city police officer (CPO) Rawalpindi and district police chiefs of Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal to review security arrangements of the Anti-Terrorism Court, high court and district and tehsil courts in light of threats.

It has also suggested that jail trial of suspects involved in heinous crimes should be carried out.

The police have been directed to disallow visitors to meet as well as exchange goods with those in police custody during movement and while they are in lockups at the judicial complex/courts. Persons in police custody must be restricted from using mobile phones, the directive issued from the inspector general of police (IGP) stated.

Officials deployed for the security of courts as well as for escorting prisoners in the court must be physically/mentally fit and aged between 25-40 years. Moreover, it added that these officials may be reshuffled on a quarterly basis.

“The staff deployed for the security of court should not be deployed for other special duties and none of the security points should be left open. If an official is on leave, fallen sick, his position be filled forth with from the reserve, raised for the purpose.

“Weapons carried by the security staff on duty must be in proper working condition and cleanliness/checking of this weapon be ensured on fortnightly basis. To ensure strengthened security, mobile phone jammers are installed in the court premises and prisoners in police custody must be restricted from using mobile phones.

“For the accused involved in cases of heinous nature, all security arrangements must be as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) framed for the purpose and use of handcuffs be ensured as per the police rules. Moreover, the sanctioned police strength for the purpose must be deployed in true spirit.

“None even the lawyers, should be allowed to enter the court premises without proper security check and verification,” it stated, adding that vetting of private employees working inside the court’s premises should be done.

