Today's Paper | January 02, 2023

Second round of NSC meeting concludes in Islamabad

Sanaullah Khan Published January 2, 2023 Updated January 2, 2023 07:06pm

A second round of the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting — chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — took place on Monday in Islamabad, with key matters of security and the economy on the agenda.

The moot — the principal decision-making forum on foreign policy and national security — was attended by senior civilian and military leaders.

Last week, in the opening round, the high-level body vowed to eradicate terrorism with full force and without any distinction before postponing the moot till today so decisions could be finalised in view of proposals.

Since it is quite unusual for the NSC meeting to enter a second round, it was believed that decisions would be taken not only to deal with terrorism but also to stabilise the country’s crippling economy.

A source in the government, following Friday’s opening round, had told Dawn that the civil and military leadership resolved that Pakistan, which remained the worst victim of terrorism in the world, had gained peace after a long war on terror that began in 2001.

The state will not allow terrorism to resurface because peace was gained through the sacrifices of thousands of Pakistani citizens, it added.

Over the past few months, the law and order situation in the country has worsened, with terrorist groups like the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the militant Islamic State group, and Gul Bahadur Group executing attacks with near impunity across the country.

Insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violent activities and formalised a nexus with the TTP.

The incident at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police’s Counter-Terrorism Department interrogation centre in Bannu and the suicide bombing attempt in Islamabad not only set off alarm bells in the power corridors but also left several countries worried about the security of their nationals.

Ismail
Jan 02, 2023 03:56pm
Media gimmick, they don't have an policy except on managing their cases.
Reply Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jan 02, 2023 04:30pm
These are the consequences of the policy, decision and politics of the past and present military and civilian governments that the millions of Afghans are residing in Pakistan for decades and doing crimes and terrorism. The Afghans weren't, aren't and will never be friends of Pakistan and are ungrateful.
Reply Recommend 0
CONCERNED
Jan 02, 2023 04:36pm
Nothing is going to come out from this NSC meeting till the imported Govt is removed frrom office, such decision need bold steps to be taken & the present imported govt does not have the guts to take them
Reply Recommend 0
Hammza
Jan 02, 2023 04:38pm
Highly time to leave Pakistan. Goto Sri Lanka or Vietnam better than Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jan 02, 2023 04:58pm
NSC should take all necessary steps to protest the interest of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza
Jan 02, 2023 05:23pm
Let's hope someone thinks more about Pakistan than about their own interests.
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan
Jan 02, 2023 05:37pm
Will they sack the highly incompetent dar?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastforward
Jan 02, 2023 05:55pm
First priority for national security is to resume trade with India. The country cannot afford to fight with India another 75 years. If medicines can be imported, why not other food items at least. Keep the false prestige and ego aside. At least the common man will be benefitted
Reply Recommend 0

