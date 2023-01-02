DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 02, 2023

ECP gears up for local polls in Islamabad ‘this week’

Iftikhar A. Khan Published January 2, 2023 Updated January 2, 2023 07:01am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sprang into action on Sunday, anticipating it can be asked to conduct the much-delayed local government elections in Islamabad any time, informed sources told Dawn.

An ECP official confirmed that the polling bags were despatched to the returning officers, who had already been directed to allocate rooms to keep the polling material under proper security arrangement.

Under the law, the ECP is bound to conduct elections within 120 days. The term of local bodies in Islamabad expired on February 14, 2021.

Sources said an intra court appeal against the IHC’s judgment was pending, but the ECP was prepared to hold elections any time this week. District Election Commissioner Islamabad Waqas Ahmad Malik, who is also the district returning officer, has already issued necessary instructions to the returning officers.

Polling material sent to returning officers

Earlier, the commission had scheduled the local elections in Islamabad on December 31, it postponed the exercise citing recent Islamabad High Court’s judgment as a reason. The IHC had ordered the commission on Friday to hold polls on Saturday, which could not be done due to absence of polling staff, security arrangements and logistic problems.

Published in Dawn, january 2th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Aliyah
Jan 02, 2023 08:16am
Another circus
Reply Recommend 0
Ignorance requires treatment
Jan 02, 2023 08:28am
ECP has to run around to sound and look genuine and not be called a “neutrals deception commission”!
Reply Recommend 0
Abid
Jan 02, 2023 08:29am
why IK did not conduct a local government election in Islamabad.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Another commission
02 Jan, 2023

Another commission

A NEW commission formed by the Balochistan government, on the orders of the provincial high court, to trace missing...
Journalists’ safety
02 Jan, 2023

Journalists’ safety

A YEAR-END report by Reporters Without Borders sheds light on the dark reality of working as a journalist in...
MQM merger
Updated 02 Jan, 2023

MQM merger

It is unfortunate that despite promises to do otherwise, attempts to engineer political alliances continue by the establishment.
Our many delusions
Updated 01 Jan, 2023

Our many delusions

The current crop cannot remain drunk on power and refuse to see any future that does not align with their individual interests.
Rethinking the economy
01 Jan, 2023

Rethinking the economy

THE year 2022 is now firmly behind us — if only our economic troubles were too. The crises that gripped the ...
On abdication
Updated 31 Dec, 2022

On abdication

If our parties are unable to take difficult decisions, perhaps they should reconsider their claims to national leadership.