DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 31, 2022

PTI hails IHC verdict, asks people to defeat ‘cabal of thieves’ in LG polls

Malik Asad Published December 31, 2022 Updated December 31, 2022 08:23am

ISLAMABAD: While welcoming the Islamabad High Court’s order to Election Commission of Pakistan to hold local government elections in Islamabad on Saturday, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan urged the people of Islamabad to fully participate in the LG polls “to inflict crushing defeat on these cabal of thieves”.

In a special congratulatory message to the people of the federal capital on Friday, the PTI chairman said the people of Islamabad had got an opportunity to elect their local government in the wake of the IHC’s verdict.

Mr Khan said that it was really unfortunate that the ECP always worked as a facilitator of the corrupt gang imposed on the country, as the electoral watchdog often gave decisions against democracy just to benefit these thieves.

However, he said, the honourable courts always rejected all such illegal decisions taken by the ECP.

The PTI chairman said that this corrupt group was afraid of the people and they were always seeking an escape route to avoid elections because they could not face the masses.

Mr Khan said that the cabal of thieves had bought conscience of the people through horse-trading by spending their ill-gotten money to prolong their rule.

However, he said, the ruling mafia had been left with no option as the masses had rejected them.

“I strongly urge the people of Islamabad to fully participate in the LG polls tomorrow,” he said.

“I hope, God willing, the people of the federal capital will defeat this corrupt group,” Mr Khan said.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also congratulated the residents of Islamabad over the development and tweeted: “Congratulations to people of Islamabad, Pak will only progress if decision making will be only by people of Pakistan and Constitution will be respected.”

The Jamaat-i-Islami, which was also a petitioner in the local elections case, also welcomed the decision.

While addressing a press conference, JI Islamabad emir Nasarullah Randhawa said the government was creating hurdles in local elections.

He alleged that the process to increase number of union councils of Islamabad was based on malafide intentions. He urged the ECP to conduct the election on Dec 31 and comply with the IHC’s direction with letter and spirit.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2022

