Today's Paper | December 30, 2022

Imam, Sarfaraz frustrate NZ push for victory in first Pakistan Test

AFP Published December 30, 2022 Updated December 30, 2022 01:32pm
<p>New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi (R) delivers a ball as Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq looks on during the fifth and final day of the first Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Dec 30. — AFP</p>

<p>Pakistan’s Sarfaraz Ahmed (R) plays a shot during the fifth and final day of the first Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Dec 30. — AFP</p>

Opener Imam-ul-Haq hit a solid half-century to nose Pakistan ahead on Friday after New Zealand grabbed two early wickets on the final day of the first Test in Karachi.

Haq (81) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (49) added 81 for the fifth wicket as Pakistan reached 181-4 at lunch, after an extended two-and-a-half hour session because of Friday prayers.

Pakistan now lead by seven runs with six wickets intact and have two sessions to play to avoid a fifth consecutive defeat on home soil.

Resuming on 77-2, Pakistan lost nightwatchman Nauman Ali early, trapped leg-before off-spinner Michael Bracewell.

Then skipper Babar Azam — who scored 161 in Pakistan’s first innings of 438 — was out the same way to Ish Sodhi for 14.

At 100-4, Sarfaraz joined Haq as the two negotiated the bowling well on Karachi’s National Stadium pitch, which was taking a slow turn and exhibited variable bounce.

Haq, who survived lbw referrals off Sodhi on 58 and 74, cracked seven boundaries and a six in his sixth half-century, while Sarfaraz had six hits to the rope.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 30, 2022 01:40pm
Well played green shirts. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0
Northern Tadka
Dec 30, 2022 02:06pm
Boring game heading for draw. Good luck to free ticket entry people of Karachi to spend 5 days in sun wasting energy in shouting slogans and cheering and then going home after 5 day game is drawn.
Reply Recommend 0
Seriously?
Dec 30, 2022 02:20pm
7 down with 28 runs on the board
Reply Recommend 0
Seriously?
Dec 30, 2022 02:20pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Please check the score now
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Dec 30, 2022 02:30pm
NZ 3 wickets away from victory with 47 overs remaining
Reply Recommend 0

