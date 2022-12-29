DAWN.COM Logo

Efforts to resolve Gwadar unrest yet to bear fruit

Behram Baloch | Saleem Shahid Published December 29, 2022 Updated December 29, 2022 08:19am

QUETTA / GWADAR: Tensions continued to simmer in the port city of Gwadar on Wednesday with a shutter down strike continuing for a third day as police arrested a number of protesters amid clashes with supporters of the Haq Do Tehreek (HDT).

Although the home minister had directed police officials to register a case against the HDT chief after firing during clashes a day earlier claimed the life of a policeman, an FIR was yet to be registered against Maulana Hidayatur Rehman.

Sources told Dawn that the government had contacted Jamaat-i-Islami leader Liaquat Baloch to help restore normalcy and resolving the issues that have become a bone of contention between the government and the HDT.

Reportedly, Maulana Rehman belongs to the JI and also holds the position of Balochistan general secretary.

On Wednesday, protesters took to main roads and highways linking Gwadar with other towns and cities of Makran, blocking the thoroughfares for all kinds of incoming and outgoing traffic.

According to reports, protesters also besieged the residence of the Gwadar deputy commissioner and other offices. However, police lobbed tear gas shells and fired blank shots to disperse the mob.

The HDT has claimed that police and Frontier Corps personnel have arrested over 80 people in Gwadar and Pasni town during the protest. A strike was also reported in Pasni, Ormara, Jeweni, Surbander and Pishikan areas of Gwadar district.

Strongly condemning the arrests firing and teargassing of protesters, Maulana Rehman said: “Our protest was peaceful for the last two months and it will remain peaceful, but baton charge and the lobbing tear gas on peaceful protesters would not be tolerated”.

He demanded that all those arrested from Gwadar and other cities be released without any delay.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Balochistan government said the government would fulfill its responsibility to restore long-lasting peace and protect the lives and property of the people.

Around 900 more police personnel have been deployed in the city, he said, adding that protesters had been dispersed from several key roads, while Marine Drive and the port road have been opened for traffic.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2022

M. Emad
Dec 29, 2022 08:31am
Gwadar protest leader warns Chinese workers to leave key Belt and Road port.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Dec 29, 2022 08:32am
Unless you listen to the other side, you just cannot bulldoze legitimate concerns of the local populace.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Dec 29, 2022 08:34am
By not listening to the legitimate concern of the local populace, we have lost the peace time and again.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Dec 29, 2022 08:42am
Unless PRChina vacates Gwadar and stops exploiting the natural resources of the local people - the struggle will only intensify.
Reply Recommend 0

