Bajaur residents stage rally, accuse MNA of ignoring their area

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published December 27, 2022 Updated December 27, 2022 09:53am

BAJAUR: The residents of Inam Khoro Chinagi area of Mamund tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Monday staged a protest against MNA Gul Zafar Khan for allegedly ignoring their area in development schemes and said that he couldn’t initiate any project in the locality.

Scores of residents including a number of PTI workers participated in the demonstration. They also chanted slogans against the PTI lawmaker for ignoring the area in development projects.

The protesters said that Inam Khoro Chinagi was one of the populated localities of Mamund tehsil having a population of more than 5,000 but the MNA didn’t launch any development scheme there.

They claimed that alongside the PTI workers most of the locals had voted for Gul Zafar Khan in 2018 general elections, hoping that he would put the area on the path of development by initiating projects.

The protesters recalled that the PTI lawmaker had also promised them to give special priority to the area in his development funds to provide basic facilities to locals when he was elected MNA.

They said that majority people of the locals had voted for Gul Zafar Khan against a number of influential and powerful candidates in 2018 general elections after he promised to bring about revolutionary improvement in their lives by launching schemes in almost all sectors, especially education, health, road and drinking water.

However, they alleged that the lawmaker was yet to initiate even a single development scheme in the area during his more than four years tenure.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2022

