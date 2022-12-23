PPP leads sit-in over power, gas outages in Karachi’s Lyari

RESIDENTS of Lyari hold a protest at the Shaheen Complex intersection on Thursday against power and gas outages in their area.—Online

KARACHI: Residents of Lyari suffering from prolonged power and gas load-shedding held a protest demonstration by blocked the main roads leading to the Shaheen Complex intersection in the downtown area.

A large number of men, women and children led by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders held a sit-in during busy evening hours causing traffic jams.

They deplored that the K-Electric had resorted to prolonged loadshedding in Lyari while people were also suffering from gas outages.

PPP leaders including Nabeel Gabol, Senator Yusuf Baloch, former DMC chairman Malik Fayaz, Javed Nagori, Khalil Hot and others held ‘successful’ talks with officials of the power utility. The protesters then dispersed peacefully.

Ali Nawaz Baloch, one of the organisers of the protest, told Dawn that the KE had resorted to loadshedding for four times in 24 hours, each duration lasting three hours, hence 12 hours cut in a day.

Similarly, he added, gas loadshedding was being enforced for 20 hours a day in Lyari.

He said the KE official named Humayun Sagheer assured the protesters that they would not carry out loadshedding on Thursday night and on Friday. However, when the protesters dispersed and returned to their homes in Lyari, the power went off at 8:30pm, Mr Baloch said.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2022