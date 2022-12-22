DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 22, 2022

FBR asked to maximise tax collection

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published December 22, 2022 Updated December 22, 2022 09:55am

ISLAMABAD: At a time when billions of rupees in revenue from new tax measures are stuck in litigation, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday asked top tax officials to gear up efforts to collect maximum revenue to narrow the gap with International Monetary Fund over annual tax collection projection.

Mr Dar held a meeting on revenue performance at FBR headquarters.

Chairman Asim Ahmed briefed the minister and two special assistants to Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa and Tariq Pasha, who also served as former chairmen of the board in the last PML-N government.

Four revenue measures especially the super tax introduced in the last budget, which involved a collection of Rs250 billion were challenged in courts by a few taxpayers and created problems for FBR in reaching its annual revenue target. As a result of litigation, taxpayers uphold tax payments under these heads.

A source privy to the meeting told Dawn that Mr Dar has asked the FBR officials to gear up efforts to raise maximum revenue. No guideline or instruction came from the finance minister regarding any new tax measures, the source added.

Mr Dar focus of direction was on administrative efforts to improve compliance, the source further added.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2022

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Too little, too late?
Updated 22 Dec, 2022

Too little, too late?

Ishaq Dar's return to the country has failed to yield any big change in economic conditions.
CT strategy
22 Dec, 2022

CT strategy

AS an incipient wave of terrorism — fuelled primarily by the TTP — starts spreading across Pakistan, ...
Series loss
22 Dec, 2022

Series loss

IT was England’s approach to which Pakistan had no answer — facing a side that was willing to risk losing in...
An audacious attack
Updated 21 Dec, 2022

An audacious attack

Given the perilous security situation, the KP's CTD is woefully underprepared for what lies ahead.
No-confidence move
21 Dec, 2022

No-confidence move

AS was anticipated, the PDM parties have employed a two-pronged strategy to block the dissolution of the Punjab...
US mediation
21 Dec, 2022

US mediation

THIRD-PARTY intervention can yield positive results in bilateral disputes, but only if the protagonists are willing...