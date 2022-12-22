FBR asked to maximise tax collection

ISLAMABAD: At a time when billions of rupees in revenue from new tax measures are stuck in litigation, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday asked top tax officials to gear up efforts to collect maximum revenue to narrow the gap with International Monetary Fund over annual tax collection projection.

Mr Dar held a meeting on revenue performance at FBR headquarters.

Chairman Asim Ahmed briefed the minister and two special assistants to Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa and Tariq Pasha, who also served as former chairmen of the board in the last PML-N government.

Four revenue measures especially the super tax introduced in the last budget, which involved a collection of Rs250 billion were challenged in courts by a few taxpayers and created problems for FBR in reaching its annual revenue target. As a result of litigation, taxpayers uphold tax payments under these heads.

A source privy to the meeting told Dawn that Mr Dar has asked the FBR officials to gear up efforts to raise maximum revenue. No guideline or instruction came from the finance minister regarding any new tax measures, the source added.

Mr Dar focus of direction was on administrative efforts to improve compliance, the source further added.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2022