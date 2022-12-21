DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 21, 2022

Oil prices steady as drawdown in US crude stocks counters China Covid concerns

Reuters Published December 21, 2022 Updated December 21, 2022 09:47am

Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday as a larger-than-expected draw in United States crude stocks offset worries about rising Covid-19 cases in top oil importer China.

Brent crude futures rose seven cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $80.06 per barrel by 0404 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained four cents, or 0.1pc, to $76.27.

US crude inventories fell by about 3.1 million barrels in the week to Dec 16, according to market sources citing data from the American Petroleum Institute, while nine analysts polled by Reuters had estimated a 1.7m barrel drop in stocks.

Gasoline inventories rose by about 4.5m barrels, while distillate stocks rose by 828,000 barrels, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“The larger-than-expected draw in oil inventories was a bullish factor as undersupply issues may be worsened again on the back of China’s reopening (and) the US’ refill of its Strategic Petroleum Reserve”, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

Meanwhile, Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in an interview with the Saudi state news agency that Opec+ members leave politics out of the decision-making process and out of their assessments and forecasting.

The minister added that the Opec+ decision to cut oil output, which was heavily criticised, turned out to be the right one for supporting the stability of the market and the industry.

Oil prices were boosted by these comments which suggests that Opec + may continue to keep supply tight to support oil prices, Teng added.

However, growing worries about a surge in Covid-19 cases in China as the country begins dismantling its strict zero-Covid policy kept oil prices from moving higher.

The country’s approach had kept infections and deaths comparatively low among the 1.4 billion-strong population, but the World Health Organisation has labelled it not “sustainable” this year due to concerns over its impact on citizens’ lives and the nation’s economy.

China’s crude oil imports from Russia rose 17pc in November from a year earlier, as Chinese refiners rushed to secure more cargoes ahead of a price cap imposed by the Group of Seven nations on Dec 5.

The increase made Russia the top oil supplier for China ahead of Saudi Arabia.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

An audacious attack
Updated 21 Dec, 2022

An audacious attack

Given the perilous security situation, the KP's CTD is woefully underprepared for what lies ahead.
No-confidence move
21 Dec, 2022

No-confidence move

AS was anticipated, the PDM parties have employed a two-pronged strategy to block the dissolution of the Punjab...
US mediation
21 Dec, 2022

US mediation

THIRD-PARTY intervention can yield positive results in bilateral disputes, but only if the protagonists are willing...
Ghosts of the past
Updated 20 Dec, 2022

Ghosts of the past

Elahi's defence of Gen Bajwa also brought back into the limelight a poorly kept secret — that the PTI’s rise was orchestrated by the establishment.
Glorious World Cup
20 Dec, 2022

Glorious World Cup

LIONEL Messi was already a legend when he played his second World Cup at the age of 22. Sporting immortality, ...
Planned growth
20 Dec, 2022

Planned growth

PAKISTAN is rapidly urbanising, yet its cities are mostly growing in a haphazard fashion, without the requisite...