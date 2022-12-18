DAWN.COM Logo

CM Elahi reminds ‘ungrateful’ PTI of Bajwa’s favours, warns it to keep criticism ‘within limits’

Dawn.com Published December 18, 2022 Updated December 18, 2022 10:04pm
<p>Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi speaks in an interview on Sunday. — ARY News screengrab</p>

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi on Sunday reminded the “ungrateful” PTI about the “favours” of Gen (R) Qamar Javed Bajwa upon the party and warned it to keep criticism of the former army chief “within limits”.

In an interview with ARY News programme The Reporters, Elahi said the PTI should “remember Bajwa sahab’s favours and not be ungrateful”, adding that the former army chief “elevated the party’s stature from nothing” and supported the government on many international matters such as negotiating procurement of funds from Pakistan’s Arab allies or the International Monetary Fund.

“What do they (PTI) think of themselves? Have they descended from the heavens above? If any one of them speaks against Bajwa sahab then I will be the first to speak out and then our entire party will.

“They have made it a joke. Can a person be so ungrateful? To say whatever they want … stay within your limits. No one will say [anything more now],” the chief minister said.

“I told [PTI Chairman Imran] Khan sahab three months ago that Bajwa sahab is ours, yours and PTI’s mohsin (benefactor) so fear God and don’t speak against him.”

He said he had reiterated the same in his meeting with the PTI chief a day ago at Imran’s Zaman Park residence. “He (Imran) replied: ‘I’ve received many requests [not to speak against Bajwa],’ so I said: ‘Then accept them,’” Elahi added.

Regarding Imran’s subsequent announcement of the date for dissolving the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies with the two chief ministers at his side, during which he criticised the former army chief again, Elahi said: “The injustice that Imran Khan did is that making us sit beside him, he criticised Bajwa sahab in front of me.”

He said he had “felt very bad” about the entire situation but could not raise the issue since there were too many people and he could not have time for a personal meeting with Imran. “We will not tolerate this. He is our mohsin and we don’t hear anything against them,” Parvez added.

Since Gen Bajwa’s retirement, Imran has increasingly turned his criticism towards the former army chief and levelled a series of allegations against him.

In his 50-minute speech a day ago, the former prime minister continued chiding former army chief Bajwa for ditching him as “he was neither allowing him to proceed against the corrupt nor letting him know that he was playing a double game and getting PML-N and its allies to bring in the government through conspiracy”.

Personally, he claimed, Bajwa had continued assuring him that the PTI government would not be toppled nor the corrupt politicians installed to rule the country. “I did not speak against Gen Bajwa openly because he was the army chief and any comment could have earned a bad name for the institution,” Imran had said.

Imran had accused Gen Bajwa of unleashing torture, threats, humiliation, and fake cases against himself, his party leaders, office-bearers, workers, and even social media activists.

“Gen Bajwa committed a mistake but he never realised it, not even after seeing the reaction of the nation [which] sided [with PTI] soon after the toppling of my government,” the PTI chief had said.

Criticism of Gen Faiz

Parvez also complained that “Imran never made Moonis a minister” and further launched allegations on former director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General (R) Faiz Hameed, saying that “he committed injustice with us every now and then to get us arrested.”

He claimed that Gen Faiz was “strongly against” him, alleging that the ex-ISI chief had called up the National Accountability Bureau chairman at the time and told him to “arrest me and Moonis” around the time of Bajwa’s extension.

“He crossed all limits,” Parvez said, adding that he had then called Gen Bajwa who “straightened Faiz out”. “He (Gen Faiz) was not resisting and then he said that ‘there were orders from above of Imran Khan’,” Parvez added.

“So what is this treatment? When have we never supported Imran?” the chief minister questioned, adding that the PTI had “straightened” after the PML-Q’s support for the Senate elections and made Moonis a federal minister.

He said God had “created such a situation” around the PTI and Imran that even Parvez’s detractors were saying that “if you (Imran) don’t make Chaudhry sahab [the chief minister] then your party will be over … and the PML-N will come [to power].”

Our unity is permanent: Moonis

Meanwhile, the chief minister’s son, Moonis Elahi held a meeting with Imran at his Lahore residence in which the two had a discussion on advancing a “common political agenda”.

After the meeting, Moonis said: “Our unity is permanent and will continue to be.”

PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry responded to Parvez’s comments during a press conference in Lahore and said the chief minister had his “own party and own views”.

“He is a politician so he will hold his own views. As far as his relationship with Imran Khan is concerned, it is based on respect and till now he has done everything that Imran has decided.

“He has fully given his opinion but accepted Imran’s decision and this is the beauty of this relationship and that is why the PTI and PML-Q will be allies in the next elections,” Chaudhry said.

Shahud ur Rahman
Dec 18, 2022 08:34pm
he doesn't like Imran's remarks about one general and at the same time he has a grudge against one, so what's the big deal?
Reply Recommend 0
Sher
Dec 18, 2022 08:35pm
For the last 70 years, Ch Shujat and Pervez opened banks and looted money, Nawaz Sharif opened Peeli Taxi, Mulk Bachao Karz Uttaro Mohim, he looted all the money, all are from same looting families.
Reply Recommend 0
Potpourri
Dec 18, 2022 08:37pm
Hypocrisy at its best.
Reply Recommend 0
DEMAGOGUE
Dec 18, 2022 08:42pm
Yeah this is politics. Remember Imran Khan himself agreed for Bajwa extension until elections. PTI should stop maligning any institution, and country, for shortfall of his numbers in Parliament. Now the way is open, he is free to work for more MNAs MPAs in next election.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Dec 18, 2022 08:43pm
If honesty is the best policy then all the respect to CM Punjab Parvez Elahi for his bold statement accusing PTI for being totally " Ungrateful For The Favours " done by Ex.Gen.Qamar Bajwa. Well said.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Dec 18, 2022 08:46pm
Once again it's the perception that matters and people speak based on perception. Just like Nawaz and Co can never change the perception of being corrupt no matter how many cases they manage to come out clean. Similarly army cannot change the perception of political engineering.
Reply Recommend 0
Khanstl
Dec 18, 2022 08:48pm
If Q doesn't wake up from the slumber they will lose their chodurahat big times if fair elections are held.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Dec 18, 2022 08:49pm
A clear message from chdhries...They are not ready to dissolve assemblies..mark my words.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad Baloch
Dec 18, 2022 08:51pm
IK be Rest!! Who ever wants to be rest will be history..!
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
Dec 18, 2022 08:53pm
Interesting !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon
Dec 18, 2022 08:54pm
pervaz showing his colours this person and his family is well known to be in service of GHQ
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan Tahir
Dec 18, 2022 08:59pm
IK needs to be careful of this guy. Can not trust him blindly.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Dec 18, 2022 09:01pm
What did General Musharraf say about Pervaiz Elahi ?
Reply Recommend 0
Ather Ahmed
Dec 18, 2022 09:05pm
Truth is truth though it hurts some people
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid Kundi
Dec 18, 2022 09:05pm
This might be the last straw between the PTI and the leftover Q league. Probably this needs to end in Q league swaying towards N league for PTI to come back stronger on its own in the next election.
Reply Recommend 0
MS
Dec 18, 2022 09:06pm
Lota setting stage to turn coat based on where the next political advantage lies for him
Reply Recommend 0
Munsab
Dec 18, 2022 09:07pm
WOW! His master's voice!
Reply Recommend 0
Nh
Dec 18, 2022 09:08pm
So now they get a good offer from PPP and Nawaz?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Mogambo
Dec 18, 2022 09:10pm
Sitting next to IK means you support whatever he said , otherwise should’ve walked out
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Dec 18, 2022 09:11pm
Prevaiz Elahi and Imran Khan friendship will be broken before the general election
Reply Recommend 0
ABC
Dec 18, 2022 09:12pm
Who else will better know the benefits of favours than the Chauhdary brothers. Well said Chaudhary Sahib. Everyone knows about the favours except the people of Gujrat.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Dec 18, 2022 09:13pm
Sarak needed next Friday has now submerged.
Reply Recommend 0
Harsh
Dec 18, 2022 09:14pm
Now time Parvez Elahi for U turn
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Dec 18, 2022 09:15pm
Pervaiz Elahi now regrets getting chief ministership. He got caught between IK and establishment. He can see end of his politics in case he betrays IK. But at the same time he can’t go against his benefactors.
Reply Recommend 0
FKhan
Dec 18, 2022 09:15pm
Let IK dissolve Punjab assembly...P. ellahi wont get anyone to put hands on their heads or back
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Dec 18, 2022 09:19pm
No wonder Q is child of Neutrals
Reply Recommend 0
KAJ
Dec 18, 2022 09:20pm
Are you forgetting the treatment you received from PMLN legislators ? very ungrateful .....
Reply Recommend 0
Thoor
Dec 18, 2022 09:23pm
A typical slave mentality - don't ever criticize your master no matter what he does.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran khan (Mardan) kpk
Dec 18, 2022 09:24pm
These corrupt elites backed by the shameless real estate neutrals are the real cause of the downfall of Pakistan. Shame on you all
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 18, 2022 09:28pm
INEPT versus CORRUPT !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Aftab
Dec 18, 2022 09:33pm
Is this our democracy where army chief does favor son ruling party and PM. We do not have any right to criticise any other functioning democracy in UN.
Reply Recommend 0
Zubair Ahmed
Dec 18, 2022 09:35pm
PErvaiz you are history you know we will not be in favor of you
Reply Recommend 0
Razak
Dec 18, 2022 09:38pm
Bootlickers
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Dec 18, 2022 09:38pm
What a joke
Reply Recommend 0
Razak
Dec 18, 2022 09:40pm
Elahi is a looter himself. He has so many foreign money laundering accounts. This is how you loot people in Pakistan - lick the boots of your master !!
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Dec 18, 2022 09:51pm
He will switch sides sooner rather than later.
Reply Recommend 0
WASEEM MALIK
Dec 18, 2022 10:08pm
No Sir! Bajwa is responsible for the whole mess our country is going through.
Reply Recommend 0
Adam
Dec 18, 2022 10:08pm
I thought the army was apolitical?
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Dec 18, 2022 10:14pm
Ok. I guess
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Dec 18, 2022 10:14pm
Yet another twist in an already painfully twisted political scenario
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Dec 18, 2022 10:15pm
Democracy to Pakistan is like Capitalism to Chimpanzees…
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq Ahmed
Dec 18, 2022 10:15pm
Watch this guy will create trouble for IK and as a result for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
Dec 18, 2022 10:17pm
I call this '' Show me the Money" tactic.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif Usman
Dec 18, 2022 10:17pm
PTI got all the seats from Karachi, thanks to Bajwa. The actions against MQM was a clear indicator. There was no action against PPP as Zardari remained loyal to the Army todate.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas Shah
Dec 18, 2022 10:17pm
The results of travelling with 7 seaters.!!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Atif Khan
Dec 18, 2022 10:17pm
Valid point. PTI must be grateful for the support the Army gave them when PTI was in power
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul khan
Dec 18, 2022 10:18pm
A true Mir Jaffer to the end. Proud of you Sir.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Dec 18, 2022 10:18pm
IK is an unstable politician .Pervaiz Elahi should switch side and join PDM to remain CM of Punjab for another year.
Reply Recommend 0
Mr.Pakistani Doctor
Dec 18, 2022 10:19pm
He is greater boot polish that shobaz. His son may be a little educated and
Reply Recommend 0
Asif Usman
Dec 18, 2022 10:19pm
Punjabis and Sindhis have ruined this country.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Dec 18, 2022 10:23pm
The shackles of mental slavery are the hardest to break.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Dec 18, 2022 10:27pm
IK doesn’t care for anything other than getting back Prime Minister seat.
Reply Recommend 0
Aman
Dec 18, 2022 10:43pm
Chief Minister Parvez Elahi is not trust worthy!!!!
Reply Recommend 0

