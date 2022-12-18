DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 18, 2022

Won’t accept ‘mass’ resignations: NA speaker

Dawn Report Published December 18, 2022 Updated December 18, 2022 07:45am
National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf. — Picture courtesy: NA Twitter
National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf. — Picture courtesy: NA Twitter

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said he will not accept PTI members’ resignations without personal hearing and individual verification, asking PTI chairman Imran Khan to come to the house for due legal process, instead of giving dates, if he is serious in quitting the assembly.

Talking to Nadir Guramani of DawnNewsTV on Saturday, the speaker said in categorical terms that if all the PTI members decided to come to the house collectively, even then he would call each and every member to his chamber for personal verification in order to maintain “privacy”.

“Each and every member will have to come to my chamber and I will talk to them for verification,” said the speaker, adding that there could be no jalsa (public meeting) in the assembly on the resignation issue and he would not accept mass resignations.

In June, the speaker had sent notices to all 131 PTI members and AML chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to individually appear before him in his chamber to confirm that their resignations were voluntary and not under duress, but none of them turned up.

Sources in NA secretariat said a majority of the resignations submitted by the PTI MNAs had a similar text printed on the PTI’s letterhead, adding that the secretariat staff also had doubts over the signatures of some members as they did not match with those on the assembly’s roll.

Earlier, then deputy speaker Qasim Suri had immediately accepted the mass resignations in absence of speaker and directed the NA secretariat to issue a notification. But soon after his election as the speaker, Mr Ashraf through a ruling prevented the secretariat from processing the resignations without due process.

Published in Dawn, December 18th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
FAZ
Dec 18, 2022 07:52am
He won't accept any resignation.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Dec 18, 2022 08:17am
So you can select eight like last time
Reply Recommend 0
Want Best for Pak
Dec 18, 2022 08:18am
Country was flooded, People were dying. Raja was living it up at the Niagra Falls. Now doing everything to keep his perks.
Reply Recommend 0
Puritan
Dec 18, 2022 08:19am
What a joke of a country!
Reply Recommend 0
Thullukar Muttal
Dec 18, 2022 08:37am
Raja will rise to the occasion to save our democracy
Reply Recommend 0
Shakil Khan
Dec 18, 2022 08:43am
If they are resigning, whats your problem? why you want to keep them to justify your government?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Desperate times
18 Dec, 2022

Desperate times

AGAINST advice and defying all political logic, PTI chairman Imran Khan has pulled the trigger by announcing that ...
Deteriorating ties
Updated 18 Dec, 2022

Deteriorating ties

It must be clearly communicated to India that any threats hurled against Pakistan’s territorial integrity will not be tolerated.
Oil politics
18 Dec, 2022

Oil politics

VASTLY divergent views about the possibility of buying Russian petrochemicals from Foreign Minister Bilawal...
Reko Diq agreement
Updated 17 Dec, 2022

Reko Diq agreement

CAUGHT between a rock and a hard place, the government has made a choice in the $11bn dispute with regard to the ...
Border flare-up
17 Dec, 2022

Border flare-up

THE situation on the western border is presenting itself as a fresh security challenge for the state, as repeated...
Policing failures
17 Dec, 2022

Policing failures

THE blood of the innocent continues to flow in Karachi, where the police and Rangers seem to be giving muggers,...