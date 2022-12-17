DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 17, 2022

PM’s son joins inquiry into money laundering case

Zulqernain Tahir Published December 17, 2022 Updated December 17, 2022 09:35am

LAHORE: Suleman She­hbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has recently returned from Lon­don after a four-year self-exile, on Friday joined the Federal Investi­gation Age­n­­cy (FIA) probe into his role in the alleged money laundering amounting to Rs16 billion in the sugar scam case.

A three-member team headed by FIA Lahore Director Sarfraz Virk quizzed Suleman for an hour about his role in the alleged money laundering. The agency also gave him a detailed questionnaire, directing him to submit its reply at the earliest.

According to an FIA spok­esperson, Suleman, after securing a bail in the FIR registered with the agency’s anti-corruption circle, joined the investigation. He said this case had been registered in connection with the benami accounts of the Ramzan Su­­gar Mills.

“Sule­man Shehbaz has been given a detailed questionnaire in this respect. He has sought some time to submit a reply,” the spokesperson said and added the investigation was underway.

Suleman during the course of interrogation insisted the case was instituted on ‘political grounds’ and he had to leave the country due to ‘fear of victimisation’, a source said.

“Since his [Suleman’s] return was facilitated by his father’s government, he is likely to get a clean chit in the FIA case as well,” sources added.

A couple of months ago, a special court of Lahore had acquitted PM Shehbaz and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, in the case. The FIA had booked Shehbaz and his two sons — Hamza and Suleman — in November 2020 under Sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, read with Section 3/4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr Tarik
Dec 17, 2022 10:02am
Just white wash, nothing will happen.
Reply Recommend 0
Ping
Dec 17, 2022 10:08am
You guys are sick!!!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reko Diq agreement
Updated 17 Dec, 2022

Reko Diq agreement

CAUGHT between a rock and a hard place, the government has made a choice in the $11bn dispute with regard to the ...
Border flare-up
17 Dec, 2022

Border flare-up

THE situation on the western border is presenting itself as a fresh security challenge for the state, as repeated...
Policing failures
17 Dec, 2022

Policing failures

THE blood of the innocent continues to flow in Karachi, where the police and Rangers seem to be giving muggers,...
A dark day
16 Dec, 2022

A dark day

Failure to implement the NAP in its true spirit and the lacklustre follow-up on reforms and institution-building is much to blame.
Deciphering Mr Khan
Updated 16 Dec, 2022

Deciphering Mr Khan

Figuring out Imran Khan’s politics has, of late, become very much like trying to read tea leaves.
Safer workplaces
16 Dec, 2022

Safer workplaces

The recent signing of the Pakistan Accord by signatories to the IAHS in the Textile and Garment Industry is a progressive step where workers’ well-being is concerned.