Three arrested for killing ex-member of peace body in Malakand

SWAT: Regional police officer, Malakand, Sajjad Khan said on Friday that the police had arrested three persons, including a woman, for their involvement in the murder of Charbagh peace committee’s former member Mohammad Qayyum.

The RPO, DPO Shafiullah Gandapur and other police officers addressed a press conference in Swat Press Club.

Mr Sajjad said the incident was not linked to terrorist activity, but was a clash between two persons over an illicit relationship with a woman.

He said that Mr Qayyum was murdered on Dec 14 near his house in the Asharbanr area of Charbagh tehsil by unidentified persons.

“The case was assigned to Upper Swat SP Khankhel Khan, who formed a team comprising DSP Charbagh circle Habibullah Khan, DSP Khwazakhela circle Ejaz Khan, SHO Akbar Hussain and investigation officer Ayaz Khan,” he said, adding the investigation team also collected data from the cell phones of the deceased.

The RPO said in the light of ground and digital evidence the team reached the accused and arrested three persons, including a woman.

“The arrested suspects include Mohammad Salim, Farman Ali and a married woman, all residents of Asharbanr,” he said.

The RPO said that the investigators found that Qayyum had an illicit relationship with the woman and had bought a mobile SIM for her and asked her to talk to him through this number only.

Mr Sajjad said when the woman’s former lover, Salim, learnt about her relationship with Qayyum he threatened her to cease contacts with him. He said the woman blocked the SIM due to fear. He said that later differences developed between Qayyum and Salim.

The RPO said Salim and his friend Farman killed Qayyum with the consultation of the woman. He said the police had registered an FIR under section 302 against the accused.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2022