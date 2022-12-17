DAWN.COM Logo

‘Morocco’s World Cup run is like Croatia’s four years ago’

AFP Published December 17, 2022 Updated December 17, 2022 11:11am
CROATIA’S Luka Modric (C) and team-mates attend a practice session at the Al Erssal Training Site 3 on Friday.—AFP
AL RAYYAN: Croatia are preparing for a “huge” match against Morocco in Saturday’s World Cup third-place playoff with the African team’s surprise run to the semi-finals reminiscent of Croatia’s own success at the 2018 tournament, said coach Zlatko Dalic on Friday.

Morocco, punching above their weight, beat Belgium and Canada in the group stage before eliminating 2010 world champions Spain on penalties in the last 16 and then beating 2016 European champions Portu­gal in the quarter-finals.

Morocco’s dream run ended in the last four against France, who had beaten surprise finalists Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final, but they still became the first African and Arab country to reach a World Cup semi-final.

“Morocco resemble us from four years ago. No one expected them to reach this stage,” Dalic said.

“They deserve to be here. They will be a more challenging opponent than in the first match. They have grown in self-confidence and are motivated. For both it is a huge and major match.”

Croatia and Morocco had drawn 0-0 in the group stage before both advanced to the knockout stage.

“For us it is a major match. We have a lot of respect for the Moroccan team. I think they have the same mindset as us. It is a huge match for them as well. They will come up with a major lineup.”

Croatia have several injury concerns with Josko Gvardiol, Marcelo Brozovic and Josip Juranovic doubtful but Dalic said he would take a decision at the last minute.

In the absence of key players, Croatia will again look towards their midfield maestro Luka Modric. The playmaker was their driving force in midfield as they beat tournament favourites Brazil on penalties in the quarter-finals before losing to Argentina in the last four.

Dalic said that he hopes Modric will play till the 2024 Euro Cup.

“I hope he will be there [at the Euro 2024].”

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2022

