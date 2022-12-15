DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 15, 2022

Remittances decline 14pc in November

Shahid Iqbal Published December 15, 2022 Updated December 15, 2022 08:34am
Rehan Ahmed
Rehan Ahmed

KARACHI: Remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis declined by 14 per cent in November this year. The inflows fell by 9.6 per cent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (FY23).

The latest data released by the State Bank on Wednesday showed that the remittances kept falling and declined to $2.1 billion in November from $2.5bn during the same month last year. The inflows declined by 5pc compared to $2.215bn in October this year.

During July-Nov FY23, the remittances fell by $1.279bn (9.6pc) to $12bn from $13.286bn during the same period last fiscal year.

Bankers and currency experts have been warning that the artificial low dollar rate in the interbank market could cost the country heavily. The current dollar rate in the interbank market stands at Rs224.71, but the open market offers much higher rate. The worst part of the low interbank dollar rate is the emergence of a very strong grey market which starts attracting the remittances.

Experts warn artificial low interbank dollar rate can cost Pakistan heavily

Currency experts and bankers believe that the low inflows are the direct consequences of a wide gap in dollar rates. The grey market offers Rs255 per dollar, while banks provide Rs224.71 for a dollar.

“The major reason for a decline in remittances is 10 per cent differential in the open market and interbank exchange rates,” said Tahir Abbas, head of research at Arif Habib Limited. He said expats are getting 10pc higher rate for the same amount of remittances sent via unofficial channels, leading to a decline in the official remittance figure.

“Also, exporters are holding back US dollar proceeds amid this widening currency gap. The government needs to tackle this gap on a war footing to aid exports as well as remittances,” he said.

The government and the State Bank are unable to allow a free market mechanism for the exchange rate, particularly in the wake of poor foreign exchange reserves of the central bank.

Though the State Bank governor recently assured with a number of statistics that Pakistan only needs to pay $4.7bn this year and the rest of the dues would be rolled over, the market remained unmoved. Currency experts said only inflows could stabilise the market, while pointing out that remittances depend largely on political stability.

Experts identified some more reasons for the low inflows while keeping the dollar rates gap as focal point. “I find three major reasons: decline in disposable incomes globally due to inflation; better investment avenues globally due to higher interest rates and large gap between interbank and open market dollar rates in Pakistan,” said Samiullah Tariq, head of research and development at Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company.

Former finance minister Miftah Ismail recently said the country needed a free market exchange rate that would help resolve the issues being faced by the government.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2022

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (9)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Simba
Dec 15, 2022 08:50am
There isn't any money to remit home. Whereas Billions of USD is flowing into India each month.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Dec 15, 2022 08:54am
These remittances are sent by poor hardworking Pakistanis back to their parents and family. You people think it’s somehow yours? Lay your hands off.
Reply Recommend 0
Haider
Dec 15, 2022 10:01am
Govt itself running hundi hawala business, who will remit through bank at 224 when you are getting 250 via hundi? Above all Ishaq and group saving for next vacations.
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Dec 15, 2022 10:29am
Clearly expat Pakistanis are not happy with current imported govt regime. They rightly don't trust them
Reply Recommend 0
M. Ahmed
Dec 15, 2022 10:32am
Remittances will decline as people have stopped investing in real estate, why should they invest when our ruling elite is buying properties in Dubai/UK/Europe.
Reply Recommend 0
jg
Dec 15, 2022 10:34am
if these theives stat in government who will invest? do the election and see how many votes the corrupt mullah party gets.
Reply Recommend 0
Arun
Dec 15, 2022 10:35am
DAR economy is about to default, his policies are dangerous to Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
bhsdka
Dec 15, 2022 10:53am
Its because everyone is leaving to their loved one's abroad
Reply Recommend 0
luke
Dec 15, 2022 11:02am
no one trust imported govt at all 90% Roshan Digital Account are closed or ignored since imported govt regime changed
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crop losses
15 Dec, 2022

Crop losses

This year’s deluge has compounded our agricultural woes and food insecurity.
Children at risk
15 Dec, 2022

Children at risk

HOW diseased must we be as a society that, four years after little Zainab Ansari’s gruesome ordeal galvanised the...
Typhoid cases
15 Dec, 2022

Typhoid cases

ISSUES of public health and quality of life are relegated to the margins in Pakistan. This is the primary reason why...
Default narrative
Updated 14 Dec, 2022

Default narrative

It is time political considerations stopped dictating economic policy.
Spurious drugs
14 Dec, 2022

Spurious drugs

THE rampant sale of fake or substandard medicines in Pakistan is literally a matter of life and death. This fact was...
Fitting put-down
14 Dec, 2022

Fitting put-down

THE symbolism in Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar being tasked with visiting the world’s...