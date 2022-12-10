DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 10, 2022

Failure in securing loan for Thal Canal to hit Punjab’s agri-output

Amjad Mahmood Published December 10, 2022 Updated December 10, 2022 08:00am
<p>The prime minister formally opened work on 117-km Jalalpur Canal Project a few days ago at a cost of Rs32.7bn. — Reuters</p>

The prime minister formally opened work on 117-km Jalalpur Canal Project a few days ago at a cost of Rs32.7bn. — Reuters

LAHORE: Punjab is set to lose around 378,270 tonnes of agricultural produce a year for an indefinite period, as the federal government has apparently failed to secure a $200 million Asian Development Bank (ADB) loan for the second phase of the Greater Thal Canal (GTC) project.

The window for the ADB loan, approved in December last year, to build the Chaubara Branch Canal is closing this Monday (Dec 12) as federal authorities have not yet issued an authorisation letter for the project, a prerequisite for signing the loan agreement with the bank.

On Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of crossing the “limits of enmity” with the province by creating hurdles in the way of the GTC, for which a separate water share is included in the 1991 Water Apportionment Accord.

Mr Elahi claimed that Punjab had removed all objections of Sindh with relevant data in a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec).

Elahi accuses Shehbaz of crossing ‘limits of enmity’ with province by creating hurdles in way of Greater Thal Canal project

Sources in the Punjab government, however, blame the elements from Sindh in the federal government for the “unexplained” delay in issuance of the authorisation letter for the project, approved by the Ecnec on March 16 this year. The Sindh Abadgar Board had also campaigned against the ADB-funded project.

A bank communique to the board, issued on Dec 2 and seen by Dawn, assures the latter in response to its letter written last year that “its (the board’s) concerns of lower riparians on enhancing the capacity of water utilisation by developing canal system of the Chaubara branch and the Jalalpur irrigation system” are being considered by the bank.

The ADB has recently denied the request of the Economic Affairs Division to extend the deadline for the loan signing until a final agreement on project implementation is reached. A senior Punjab cabinet member uses the “snake and ladder” analogy to explain the bad luck of the project being scuttled at the last moment when all preparations and prerequisites, except the signing of the loan agreement, had been completed.

“It is a sad moment for the country and its agriculture, not just Punjab’s,” he bemoans, adding that Rainee Canal for Sindh and Kachhi Canal for Balochistan had been developed while the Chashma Right Bank Canal project for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been approved under the same 1991 Water Accord under which Punjab was sweating to develop the GTC.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2022

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Declining reserves
Updated 10 Dec, 2022

Declining reserves

Instead of challenging the IMF for telling us to put our house in order, we must take a hard look at our situation.
PM vindicated
10 Dec, 2022

PM vindicated

THAT the Mail on Sunday has retracted and issued an apology for allegations in a defamatory article against Shehbaz...
Human Rights Day
10 Dec, 2022

Human Rights Day

AS we mark World Human Rights Day today, Dec 10, it is worth asking whether much has changed over the year past....
Breaking the deadlock
09 Dec, 2022

Breaking the deadlock

It is time for PDM and PTI to show flexibility and realise that the future of over 240m people is at stake.
A targeted killing
09 Dec, 2022

A targeted killing

IF there were any doubts about a sinister, transnational plot to kill journalist Arshad Sharif, the 592-page report...
Dog-bite epidemic
09 Dec, 2022

Dog-bite epidemic

AN exploding population of stray canines has fuelled a dog-bite epidemic in Sindh, with the provincial health...