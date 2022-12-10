Okara police register case against cop for sending obscene clips to female coworkers

OKARA: Police registered a case against a constable for sending obscene clips to his six female colleagues through a social media site.

According to the Saddar police, the complainant got pornographic clips on her phone from numerous numbers. She later discovered that her five coworkers had also got similar clips from the same numbers.

District Police Officer Furqan Bilal was briefed on the situation.

Constable Mudassar Zia of village 4/GD, assigned to the Farooqabad Constabulary, was identified as the sender by the police. He was reprimanded for his behaviour, but the constable threatened the complainant with consequences if she pursued the case.

The Saddar police registered a case against the suspect under sections 292-C, 509 and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code and section 25/D of the Telegraph Act.

KIDNAPPED: A teenage daughter of a brick kiln labourer was allegedly kidnapped by three suspects.

Muhammad Boota’s 17-year-old daughter Maria was kidnapped by Yaseen, his son Azam and an unidentified man.

The Dipalpur Saddar police registered a case under section 365-B of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2022